Investment Outlook

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) reported its Q1 2024 financial results on May 7, 2024, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.

I previously wrote about PROS Holdings in July 2023 with a Hold outlook on slower revenue growth and high operating losses.

While management has made progress in reducing operating losses, I’m unimpressed with the slow pace and skeptical that revenue growth will continue as it has, with a slowing U.S. economy in the near term.

I remain Neutral [Hold] on PRO until the firm can make more meaningful progress toward operating breakeven.

PROS Holdings’ Market And Approach

Per a 2024 market research report by Technavio, the global market for configure-price-quote software is expected to grow by $2.9 billion from 2023 to 2028.

If achieved, this would represent a forecast CAGR of 16.65% from 2023 to 2028.

The primary reason for this forecasted growth is a constant need for increased productivity from customers across a range of industries.

Also, the cloud is expected to dominate, with players such as Salesforce, Oracle, Cincom, Vendavo and SAP.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the CPQ software market worldwide:

The company pursues a "land, Realize and expand" sales approach for obtaining new clients and increasing revenue from existing clients.

It recently launched its PROS copilot for sales in partnership with Microsoft. The AI technology seeks to help sales deliver faster and more personalized responses during the sales process.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen above the forecasted range for the most recent quarter, pulled up by subscription revenue growth; Operating income by quarter (line) has improved somewhat as a result of higher gross margin and reduced SG&A expenses.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended high as a result of improving economies of scale; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have dropped due to better cost management by leadership.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have continued to make uneven progress toward breakeven, but remain far away from that important milestone.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For the company's balance sheet results, it ended the quarter with $156.4 million in cash and equivalents and $293.6 million in total debt, of which $21.7 million was the current portion due within twelve months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $10.2 million and capital expenditures were $1.2 million. The company paid $45.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest amount in the past eleven quarters.

In the past 12-month period, PRO’s stock price has risen by 16.46% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 37.96%, as the chart shows below.

I’ve prepared a handy major financial metrics table that I use for reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 5.1 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 96.5 Price/Sales ("TTM") 5.0 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 10.0% Net Income Margin -18.6% EBITDA Margin -13.1% Market Capitalization $1,550,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,700,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $9,880,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.05 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.20 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 10.9% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.22 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.78 Click to enlarge

The firm’s Rule of 40 performance over time is shown in the table below. It indicates that negative operating has been reduced by almost half, but the company still is far from producing an acceptable result for this important metric.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue Growth % 10.3% 10.0% Operating Margin -20.2% -12.8% Total -9.9% -2.8% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On PROS Holdings

Management has chosen to focus on improving its operating results, and it has done so, but only partially.

While revenue growth has remained more or less the same, operating losses have been reduced, a positive development.

However, the company is still a long way away from reaching even a minimal milestone, that of operating breakeven.

So while it is making uneven progress, PROS is not exactly setting the world on fire with the speed of its progress.

Here’s a visualization of key terms in the most recent management conference call with analysts:

I’m most interested in the frequency of negative terms, as they can show the difficulties the company is facing.

The chart shows that the firm is still encountering billings volatility from quarter to quarter, and analysts remain concerned about macroeconomic pressures.

Its EV/Sales multiple has risen and then fallen in the last twelve months to nearly the same multiple as when it started the period, so PRO hasn’t advanced for investors despite its progress on reducing operating expenses and improving gross margin:

Management says its first half of the year financial performance tends to be slightly worse than the second half, with higher payroll taxes and marketing spend, so my concern about its slow pace of improvement may be proven wrong as we enter the second half of 2024.

The company expects 12% subscription revenue growth in Q2.

With U.S. GDP growth falling, as the chart shows here, I’m skeptical that the company will be able to retain its top-line revenue growth in the quarters ahead.

I remain unimpressed with the firm's progress on reaching operating breakeven while keeping a double-digit revenue growth rate.

As such, I remain Neutral [Hold] on PROS Holdings, Inc. until management can produce a faster path to operating breakeven.