bymuratdeniz

While Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) first quarter results demonstrated improvement on the profitability front, there was uniform weakness in terms of sales. The company is counting on a rebound in demand driven by its new product formulation, but I believe its problems now extend beyond this. If plant-based meat is now widely considered unhealthy, this perception will be difficult to change. This is an existential issue for Beyond Meat, as cost cutting alone will not be sufficient for the company to manage its debt.

The last time I wrote about Beyond Meat, the stock had bounced significantly after poor Q4 2023 earnings. I suggested that this was driven by positioning rather than fundamentals and that Beyond Meat's share price was likely to reverse in coming months. This has proven to be the case, with the stock down close to 30% since then.

Market Conditions

Beyond Meat has suggested that its business continues to be impacted by macro uncertainty, inflation and high interest rates, with demand for plant-based meat weakening. While the macro environment has been less than favorable in recent years, Beyond Meat's problems are largely company and market specific. One of Beyond Meat's biggest risks was always going to be how widely plant-based meat would appeal, and whether demand would fade as the novelty wore off. This now appears to be the case, with demand continuing to fall, even as plant-based meat has become attractively priced relative to meat. Beyond Meat has suggested that this is due to health concerns, which is probably true. It is also likely that a wide swath of the population has rejected the category independent of product properties.

Figure 1: Ground Beef Price (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Beyond Meat Business Updates

Beyond Meat is focused on improving gross profit margins and reducing operating expenses and cash consumption. The company is also trying to reverse the decline in sales by introducing a new version of its product which addresses health concerns. While health concerns appear to be one of the factors impacting the demand for plant-based meat, this perception may be difficult to reverse. There is a risk that consumers believe that there is something unnatural and hence inherently unhealthy about plant-based meat, rather than any one specific issue.

Beyond Meat's updated formulation utilizes a mixture of protein sources and avocado oil as a replacement for canola oil, resulting in a high protein product with low saturated fat. Beyond Meat is relying on this new product to drive volume growth and is likely to dedicate significant resources to generate demand. If this doesn’t pay off, the company may well be out of options.

It is interesting to compare the predicament of plant-based meat companies with oat milk companies. Both categories are exposed to health concerns from the inflammatory effects of seed oils, but oat milk demand appears to be growing in spite of this. In fact, oat milk demand appears to have been far more influenced by inflation than health concerns.

Figure 2: "Beyond Burger" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Figure 3: "Oat Milk" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Financial Analysis

Beyond Meat’s net revenue was $75.6 million in Q1, an 18% YoY decline, driven primarily by lower volumes. There were also minor pricing headwinds due to trade discounts and pricing changes.

Figure 4: Beyond Meat Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Revenue was down across channels and geographies, demonstrating broad-based weakness. The international foodservice channel was distorted by initial sell-ins to large Quick Service Restaurant customers in the year-ago period though.

Table 1: Beyond Meat Volume Growth (source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

A rationalization of SKUs and a reduction in distribution points are contributing to current weakness. The ongoing loss of distribution points is particularly concerning.

Table 2: Beyond Meat Total Distribution Points (source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Gross profits improved in the first quarter despite being impacted by lower volumes, pricing pressure and one-time costs associated with insourcing production. Gross margins are expected to improve through the year on the back of cost optimization efforts and higher pricing. Pricing has been increased progressively during the second quarter, and hence the full impact will not be seen until Q3. The risk is that higher pricing negatively impacts demand though. Beyond Meat has extensively analyzed the price elasticity of its products, but there also appears to be an assumption that the new product formulation will help to support demand despite higher prices.

Beyond Meat is ultimately targeting a return to pre-COVID level margins, but this will likely be difficult given pricing trends. The company should be aided by better fixed cost absorption, production and logistics efficiencies and lower inventory costs going forward though.

Figure 5: Beyond Meat Revenue and COGS per lb (source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat's operating expenses totaled $57.1 million in Q1, down approximately 11% YoY, although this was inflated by a $7.5 million accrual related to consumer class action lawsuits. The settlement is subject to court approval and the timing of any payments is uncertain.

The reduction in operating expenses was driven by non-production headcount expenses and reduced marketing expenses. While Beyond Meat is successfully reducing its operating expenses, reduced marketing spend is potentially impacting sales. The company is being forced to make difficult decisions (pricing, SKUs, marketing) in pursuit of profitability and the outcomes of many of these initiatives are unknown.

Beyond Meat used $32.2 million cash in operating activities during the first quarter, down from $42.2 million in the prior year period. While it is moving in the right direction, it will be difficult for Beyond Meat to manage its debt without significant revenue growth, and the company only has maybe 2-3 years runway in which to resolve this situation.

Beyond Meat's inventory declined by $7.8 million in the first quarter and stood at $122.5 million at the end of the period. This is fairly positive given that Q1 typically involves an inventory build in preparation for seasonally stronger months. Beyond Meat has also been preparing for the launch of its updated product, resulting in increased inventory.

Figure 6: Beyond Meat Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat expects second quarter revenue to be between $85 and $90 million, representing roughly a 14% decline at the midpoint. The company continues to expect $315-$345 million revenue for the full year, indicating a substantial growth acceleration later in the year. This is presumably based on recent pricing actions and the rollout of its updated product. I believe that there is a high probability that neither of these actions have a meaningful positive impact though, potentially leading performance to fall well short of expectations.

Gross margins are expected to return to the mid to high teens range in 2024, with higher margins expected in the back half of the year. I believe that this is feasible, but it will be dependent on sales volumes as, weaker than expected sales could lead to lower fixed cost absorption and inventory issues.

Full year operating expenses are anticipated to be in the $170-$190 million range, excluding the accrual related to the consumer class action settlement. Even if Beyond Meat achieves its targets for 2024, its operating profit margin exiting the year will still be something like negative 20%.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat continues to be an obvious but risky short which will probably provide poor returns to both longs and shorts. While the stock is highly likely to decline over time, short funding costs make it difficult to profit from this.

The company's future will be heavily dependent on the success of the new production formulation and the response of consumers to higher prices. I don't expect the new product to reignite sales, which will likely force the company to enact more drastic cost cutting measures. While Beyond Meat's cash burn should continue to moderate, the company has a limited cash runway, and its convertible notes are due in 2027.

Beyond Meat may attempt to raise capital in 2024, but probably wants to strengthen its financials (growth and profitability) first to try and drive the share price higher. This is a somewhat risky strategy though, as it assumes that the broader market will remain robust.