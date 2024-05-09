Dmitriy Voronov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I always like to see funds that try to do something more niche and specific to stand out in a crowded field, and that's one of the reasons the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance® ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) calls to me. This fund tracks the Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance® Index, a proprietary index that seeks to identify companies poised to benefit from the revitalization of the U.S. industrial sector.

What's the premise here? That the U.S. is going through a manufacturing renaissance. Factors such as technological advancements, favorable government policies, and a shift towards domestic production are all driving momentum. By investing in companies that are well positioned to capitalize on this, AIRR aims to provide investors with exposure to the potential growth and profitability of the revitalized American industrial sector, excluding companies not directly related to manufacturing and related infrastructure.

The Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance® Index uses a quantitative, rules-based methodology to select its holdings. The index focuses on companies that show strong profitability, sustainable business models, and a competitive advantage in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. The index is rebalanced and rebalanced annually.

ETF Holdings

AIRR's portfolio is fairly well diversified, with 45 holdings in total, with the majority classified as Industrials and the others classified as Financials. This clearly has regional exposure, as it's focused on bank stocks that are key drivers of liquidity for industrial companies by region.

ftportfolios.com

The mix is solid here, with companies many investors may not be familiar with, but which in turn are increasingly important to the domestic U.S. economy.

Sector Composition and Weightings

AIRR's portfolio is, by the very nature of its name, an Industrials-focused fund. The Financials exposure is a function of the idea that these more regional banks will be drivers of lending and capital to these various industrial companies. While some investors may be worried about that, they only make up 10% of the portfolio. Not a significant risk in my view, especially given the performance of some of these stocks over the past year.

ycharts.com

Peer Comparison: Evaluating Similar ETFs

The question, of course, is how does this stand out against a more traditional passive Industrials proxy. The good news? Extremely well. If we compare AIRR to the Select Sector SPDR Industrials ETF (XLI), AIRR has significantly outperformed over time, suggesting the screening methodology of the index really does add alpha.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Investment Considerations

There are a few things to consider here. The biggest one in my opinion is the investment theme - the industrial renaissance in the U.S. by potentially capitalizing on the growth and profitability of leading companies within this rejuvenated sector. The prospect of long-term growth is a big reason one should consider the fund, as many of the companies it invests in are being propelled by technological innovations, supportive policies, and a trend towards re-shoring.

There are, of course, downsides to the fund. AIRR's investment strategy, while geared towards capitalizing on the American industrial renaissance, inherently carries a thematic concentration risk; its performance is closely tied to the success or failure of this particular trend. Should the anticipated industrial revival falter or face hurdles, AIRR's returns might suffer. Geopolitical tensions and trade disputes also loom as potential threats, with the capacity to disrupt global supply chains and, subsequently, the performance of AIRR's holdings. Additionally, the companies within AIRR's purview, despite being selected for their potential in the industrial upswing, are not immune to the challenges of fierce competition from established industry giants or the upheaval that disruptive technologies might bring, which could drag on their anticipated growth and profitability.

Conclusion: The Final Verdict

The First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance® ETF (AIRR) is a solid fund. By investing in companies at the forefront of this trend, AIRR provides access to potential growth and profitability in a diversified manner. The performance has been strong, it's clearly unique given the mix of stocks, and is invested in a strong theme. This is one to consider for those bullish on cyclical growth, and in particular, U.S. industrial activity.