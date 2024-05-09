Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Ellsworth - Executive Vice President-Corporate Affairs
Ron Fleming - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Liebman - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Chris Krygier - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - Roth Capital

Operator

Greeting, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Global Water Resources Inc. 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on May 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Joanne Ellsworth

Welcome, everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2024 first quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.

Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer and Chris Krygier, Chief Operating Officer. Ron will summarize the key operational events of the quarter; Mike will review the financial results for the first quarter, and Chris will review strategic initiatives and Arizona Corporation Commission activity for the quarter. Ron, Mike and Chris will be available for questions at the end of the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions regarding future events. These forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, estimates and other

Recommended For You

About GWRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News