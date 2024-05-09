Energy Transfer: Strong Q1 2024 Shows The Company's Growth Story Continues

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP reported mixed earnings results for Q1 2024, beating revenue expectations but missing on earnings.
  • Despite the earnings miss, the market remained unfazed, and the stock continued to steadily move upward.
  • Energy Transfer's growth trajectory has been driven by substantial merger and acquisition activity, and the company plans to continue growing through strategic acquisitions.
  • The company's debt and interest expense continues to increase, but its growing cash flow appears sufficient to continue to cover it.
  • The company should not have any trouble maintaining its current 7.82% yield.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Geothermal pipes by Nesjavellir Plant, Iceland

Arctic-Images

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, giant midstream master limited partnership Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced its first quarter 2024 earnings results. At first glance, these earnings results were mixed, as Energy Transfer managed to beat the expectations of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.92K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on May 9, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News