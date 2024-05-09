Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Roache - Director of IR
Tom McCourt - CEO
Mike Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer
Sravan Emany - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum
Amy Li - Jefferies
Jason Butler - JMP Securities
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Tim Chiang - Capital One

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kath, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Investor Update Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Roache, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Roache

Thank you, Kath. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2024 investor update. Our press release issued this morning can be found on our website. Today's call the accompanying slides include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide, as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our subsequent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Also included are non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as a supplement to, not a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. To

Recommended For You

About IRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRWD

Trending Analysis

Trending News