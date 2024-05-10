Jonathan Kitchen

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) surged after reporting its fourth straight earnings beat on May 8, driven by improvement in the app advertising market. APP is up more than 300% in the past year and over 85% since the SA Quant Team named it a top stock for 2024. After exceeding Q124 earnings expectations, the large-cap growth stock's FY24 consensus EPS target was raised to $2.70 (+175% YoY) from $2.51. The SA Quant Team reiterates its APP Strong Buy rating based on the stock's accelerating momentum, top-notch historical profitable growth, and strong earnings growth potential.

Market Capitalization: $24.38B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 5/9/24): 6 out of 556

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 5/9/24): 3 out of 191

Ranked #3 among quant-rated Application Software stocks and #6 among Technology stocks, APP is up more than 300% in the past year and surged 15% after reporting its fourth straight earnings beat on May 8.

AppLovin Stock vs. S&P 500 1-Yr Performance

APP 1Y Price Performance (SA Premium)

APP's 4.97 Strong Buy Quant Rating is driven by A's in Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. SA Quant Rating Factor Grades are based on over 100 sector-relative underlying metrics. APP also has bullish ratings from SA and Wall Street Analysts.

APP Ratings Summary and Factor Grades (SA Premium)

APP Overview

APP provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize, and grow their global audience. It also operates a diversified portfolio of apps, including free-to-play mobile games. APP has a wide range of clients, including indie developer studios and global internet giants like Facebook (META) and Google (GOOG), (GOOGL). APP has seen explosive top-line growth in the past five years, with annual revenue rising from $483M in 2018 to $3.28B in 2023.

APP Stock has experienced consistent revenue increases

APP Annual Revenue (SA Premium)

APP has two business segments: Software Platform and Apps. APP primarily generates sales from fees paid by advertisers who use its software platform. Most of APP's Software Platform revenue comes through AppDiscovery and MAX, which provide the technology to match advertisers and publishers via auctions.

APP Q124 Earnings Results & Outlook

APP shares surged 15% after reporting a Q124 earnings beat with GAAP EPS of $0.67, exceeding consensus expectations by $0.12, and revenue of $1.06B (+48% YoY) beating by $85.3M. APP's overall Non-GAAP EBITDA doubled YoY to $549MM, reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52% versus 38% in Q123.

APP Net Income and Non-GAAP EBITDA Q124 (APP Investor Presentation)

The company's Software Platform business segment drove 64% of revenue in the quarter. Software Platform sales grew +91.5% YoY to $678.37MM. Software Platform non-GAAP EBITDA rose 125% to $492M, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 73%.

APP Software Platform Results Q124 (SA Premium)

APP generated adjusted FCF of $388M (+37% YoY) and Operating Cash Flow of $393MM (+36% YoY). Through repurchases, APP shares outstanding have been reduced to 329M from 371M in Q123. APP provided Q224 guidance, estimating revenue of $1.06B-$1.08B and non-GAAP EBITDA of $550M-$570M, an adjusted margin of between 52% and 53%. APP has 15 up earnings revisions in the last 90 days, and consensus EPS is now estimated to grow +175% and revenue +32% in FY24. After Wednesday's earnings surprise, APP's FY24 EPS target was raised from $2.51 to $2.70.

APP Stock Annual Consensus Estimates

APP Annual EPS Consensus Estimates (SA Premium) APP Annual Revenue Consensus Estimates (SA Premium)

APP Stock Profitability & Growth

APP's 'A' Profitability Grade is underpinned by key margin metrics that soundly outperform the sector including EBITDA margin TTM of 34%, levered FCF margin of 30%, net income margin of 10%, and ROE of 22%.

APP Profitability Grade (SA Premium)

APP 'A' Growth Grade is highlighted by monster EBITDA growth YoY of 115% and EBITDA FWD of over 30%. APP EPS long-term FWD Growth (3-5Y CAGR) is at 20%, and operating cash flow growth FWD over 60%. APP has a 'D' Valuation Grade, but its forward P/E of 15.96x represents a 32% discount to the sector median of 23.71x. Forward P/E Growth (PEG), a heavily weighted quant metric of 0.80x, is 58% below the sector median of 1.93x.

APP Stock Risk Factors

The overall SA Quant Rating also takes into account a stock's risk, in addition to size, which are not included among the five factor grades. APP's 60M beta of 1.90 indicates the stock is significantly more volatile than the market and much higher than the median of large-cap quant-rated tech stocks (1.15). APP's Altman Z Score, calculated based on profitability, leverage, and liquidity metrics, of 2.35 is above the financial health distress level of 1.8. APP has a high D/E ratio (265%) vs. the large-cap tech median (36%), although debt/FCF of 4.03 aligns with the sector. APP covered ratio of 2.29 indicates sufficient operating profit available to service debt payments but much lower than the peer median of 13. APP has a 'BB+' credit rating from S&P and Ba3 from Moody's.

APP Balance Sheet (SA Premium)

Concluding Summary

APP's stock jumped after reporting a fourth straight earnings beat, boosting already strong momentum, up more than 300% in the past year. Based on strong momentum, growth, and profitability factor grades, and high expectations on Wall Street, the SA Quant Team reiterates its Strong Buy rating on APP. If you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buy rated stocks, the Quant Team's best-of-the-best, consider exploring Alpha Picks.