Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julian Krell - Head, Investor Relations
Makoto Uchida - Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shinji Kakiuchi - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
Kota Yuzawa - Goldman Sachs
Arifumi Yoshida - Citigroup Inc.
Kohei Takahashi - UBS Securities
Chie Kishimoto - JPMorgan Securities
Eiji Hakomori - Daiwa Securities

Julian Krell

Welcome everyone to the Nissan Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2023 the Investors and Analysts Session. This is Julian Krell speaking, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you very much for joining. The presentation material can be found on the Nissan IR website. Please be informed of the disclaimer included on the last page of the document and read it carefully. Thank you.

For today’s financial results presentation, I am joined by Mr. Uchida, CEO; and Mr. Ma, CFO. First, Mr. Uchida, CEO, will talk about Nissan NEXT Review, followed by the highlights of the fiscal year 2023 results. Then Mr. Ma, CFO, will explain the financial results. Finally, CEO, Uchida will talk about the fiscal year 2024 outlook, briefly touch on the Arc, our new business plan and shareholder return. This will be followed by a Q&A session.

I am now handing over to Mr. Uchida. Thank you very much for your time.

Makoto Uchida

Thank you for joining us for Nissan’s fourth quarter results for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024. Today, we will recap the progress achieved during the Nissan NEXT Midterm Plan, which concluded at the end of March this year. And Stephen will take you through the details of our full year and fourth quarter results. I will then explain our outlook for the new fiscal year and priorities of our new business plan, the Arc.

Recommended For You

About NSANY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSANY

Trending Analysis

Trending News