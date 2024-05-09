Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 6:48 PM ETGen Digital Inc. (GEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Starr - Head of Investor Relations
Vincent Pilette - Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Derse - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Levine - Evercore ISI
Dan Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Saket Kalia - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Gen's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be question-and-answer session.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Jason Starr, Head of Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Jason Starr

Thank you, Joel. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gen's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Vincent Pilette, CEO; and Natalie Derse, CFO. As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the Investor Relations website, along with our slides and press release.

I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, all references to the financial metrics are non-GAAP, and all growth rates are year-over-year unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our press release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on our website at investor.gendigital.com. We encourage investors to monitor this website as we routinely post investor-oriented information such as news and events and financial filings.

Today's call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations, including the impact of our business and industry that may be considered forward-looking statements and such statements of risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

About GEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News