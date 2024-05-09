LeonU/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

We have been a spectator as far as SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN:CA) (OTCPK:CWYUF) is concerned, right from the time we began coverage on it back in 2021 until earlier this year.

Back in February, the stock was trading at a good discount to the consensus NAV of $29, the distribution appeared well covered, and the upcoming lease maturities were accretive to the bottom line. The $2 billion in maturing debt over the next couple of years gave us a pause and we cautioned investors to pay heed to the risks.

Most properties today are at least 50% higher in price per square foot than what they were a decade back. If you add leverage into the mix, the NAV should ideally be 80% higher. But it is not, and that should give you some pause on the idea that there has been some substantial value creation in SmartCentres over the last decade. So our take here is that the risks should not be ignored and investors should only look to buy REITs that can comfortably navigate a hard landing. We would not choose SmartCentres at this multiple, considering its leverage and our macro outlook. We continue to rate the stock as a hold. If we do have the perfect soft-landing with rates backing down, this could easily deliver 20% total returns over the next 1 year.

The price has dipped by around 5.5% since then, but the 15.42 cents in monthly distribution has stemmed some of the bleeding for its investors.

We have described this REIT in greater detail in our first coverage, so we will only go briefly into the specifics before jumping into the recently released Q1 results.

SRU is predominantly a retail REIT, what with 155 of its 193 properties being shopping centres. These are anchored by Walmart or shadow anchored by the grocery chain or other big box grocery stores. Of the remaining 36, 20 are under development. The balance comprise office, self-storage, residential and industrial properties. The REIT enjoys a healthy occupancy rate (97.7% at the end of Q1-2024) and has an average lease term to maturity of 4.3 years. SRU's portfolio spans 35 million square feet and is spread across Canada.

Over the last few years, SRU has undertaken an initiative to convert its shopping centres to city centres. They have been adding residential, office, industrial and self storage properties on existing owned land, effectively converting the retail properties into the mixed used kind. This strategic endeavor is called Project "512" and has a catch phrase to go with it.

Q1 Results

For Q1-2024, SRU showed a loss in the income statement. This was driven by an adjustment to fair values for its property portfolio.

SRU Q1-2024 Financials

Under IFRS, this is a quarterly affair (the adjustment). Under US GAAP, properties are depreciated and a further write down is extremely rare as carrying cost is almost always below fair value. The adjustment here for SRU was modest as can be seen in the higher terminal capitalization rates and higher weighted average discount range.

SRU Q1-2024 Financials

This is to be expected with the prolonged weight of higher rates and there is scope for this to expand further. We would not be surprised to see a larger move if junk bond spreads widen in a recession as well. Overall, our take is as before, the cap rates are understated relative to where they will go. Hence the NAV is overstated relative to where it will head.

Ignoring that property value change, we did see SRU deliver strongly on its net operating income (NOI). Same property NOI was up 4.7%. That is quite a strong number and it was able to nudge up funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) as well. These did come in slightly below estimates though, so you will likely see analysts move their numbers lower.

SRU Q1-2024 Financials

Outlook

From what we can tell, everyone is still embracing the rate cut narrative. That is about the only thing that can explain the lack of urgency to improve balance sheet metrics. SRU's debt to EBITDA is still bordering on 10X and the weighted average interest rate is creeping up slowly.

SRU Q1-2024 Financials

At the same time, the weighted average debt term and interest coverage ratios are slowly moving lower. This is not a problem, yet. It can also be called the side effect of expensive (low cap rate) properties. In such a case, your debt to EBITDA looks very high, even though your debt to assets is relatively low (43.8% above). Our take is that you can do such high-wire acts with expensive properties but there has to be one of two conditions attached to it. The first being that you are dabbling exclusively in Canadian residential properties. The CMHC backstop would mean that financing is generally not going to be an issue. Alternatively, you can get to 40%-45% in debt to assets, but you have to push your weighted average debt maturity a lot higher to get us interested. In SRU's case, there is a lot coming due, especially in 2025.

SRU Q1-2024 Financials

Verdict

The stock looks cheap if you believe the NAV and think an aggressive rate cut cycle is on its way. We don't believe in either of these two at present. Investors were expecting 6 rate cuts for 2024 from the Bank Of Canada and now have grudgingly acknowledged that are likely to get one or two at best. The good part for investors for SRU is that over time the valuation has compressed and some risks are being priced in. Sure, the AFFO in 2022 ($1.99) was higher than what we saw in 2023 ($1.93) and will be higher than what we will see in either 2024 or 2025. But SRU will be producing that AFFO with a far higher interest rate backdrop. The stock is also about one-third lower in price from early 2022.

Over time, replacement cost also rises and this helps underpin REIT stock prices. SRU is hence growing more attractive even though the AFFO itself has remained flat. Currently it trades at about 12X AFFO and a 10% discount to our NAV estimate. We would require at least a 20% discount here and possibly 10X AFFO to jump in. The 8.2% yield is also at the high end of its range but that attractiveness is reduced thanks to its extremely high payout ratio. We are keeping this on our watch list and would likely buy below $20.00.

