Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher James - Vice President of Investor Relations
Joe Ciaffoni - Chief Executive Officer
Colleen Tupper - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Dreyer - Chief Commercial Officer
Mike Heffernan - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Les Sulewski - Truist Securities
Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Collegium Pharmaceutical First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Christopher James, Vice President of Investor Relations at Collegium. Thank you. You may begin.

Christopher James

Welcome to Collegium Pharmaceutical's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Joe Ciaffoni, our Chief Executive Officer; Colleen Tupper, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Dreyer, our Chief Commercial Officer. Mike Heffernan, the Chairman of our Board, will join us for the Q&A portion of the call. Before we begin today's call, we want to remind participants that none of the information presented today is intended to be promotional, and that any forward-looking statements made today are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including and without limitation, the risks that we may not be able to successfully commercialize our products, that we may incur significant expense in doing so, and that we may not prevail in current or future litigation pertaining to our business. These risks and other risks of the company are detailed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our future results may differ materially from our current expectations discussed today. Our earnings press release on this

