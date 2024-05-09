Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodny Nacier - Investor Relations
Vijay Manthripragada - Chief Executive Officer
Allan Dicks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair
Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Co.
Brian Butler - Stifel Nicolaus
Stephanie Yee - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rodny Nacier, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rodny Nacier

Thank you, Operator. Welcome to our first quarter '24 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Vijay Manthripragada, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allan Dicks, Chief Financial Officer. During our discussion today, we will be referring to our earnings presentation, which is available on the investor section of the website. Our earnings release is also available on the website.

Moving to slide two, I would like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ in a material way due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that should be considered in evaluating our operating performance and financial outlook. We refer you to our recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect any forward-looking statements, as well as future performance. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About MEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEG

Trending Analysis

Trending News