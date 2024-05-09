Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 7:47 PM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Waltz - Chief Financial Officer
Eric McAfee - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS
Derrick Whitfield - Stifel
Jordan Levy - Truist Securities
Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright
Dave Storms - Stonegate Capital Partners
Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets
James Larkin - Piper Sandler

Operator

Welcome to the Aemetis First Quarter 2024 Earnings Review Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Mr. Todd Waltz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis, Inc. Mr. Waltz, you may begin.

Todd Waltz

Thank you, Kelly. Welcome to the Aemetis first quarter 2024 earnings review conference call. Joining us for the call today is Eric McAfee, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. We suggest visiting our website at aemetis.com to review today's earnings press release, the Aemetis Corporate and Investor Presentations, filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, recent press releases and previous earnings conference calls.

Before we begin our discussion, I'd like to read the following disclaimer statement. During today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our future stock, performance, plans, opportunities and expectations with respect to financing activities and the execution of our business plan. These statements must be considered in conjunction with the disclosures and cautionary warnings that appear in our SEC filings. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements made on this call involve risks and uncertainties and that future events may differ materially from the statements made.

Recommended For You

About AMTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News