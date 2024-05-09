Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 7:52 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.61K Followers

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dusan Senkypl - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Jiri Ponrt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean McGowan - ROTH MKM
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Groupon's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are CEO Dusan Senkypl; CFO, Jiri Ponrt; and SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Rana Kashyap. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the Company's formal remarks. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin, Groupon would like me to remind listeners that the following discussion and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, May 09, 2024 only and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Additionally, information about risks and other factors that could potentially impact the company's financial results are included in its earnings press release and in their filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We encourage investors to use Groupon's Investor Relations website at investor.groupon.com as a way of easily finding information about the company. Groupon promptly makes available on this website the reports that the company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and select press releases and social media postings.

On the call today, the company will also discuss the following non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. In Groupon's press release and their filings with the SEC, each of which is posted on its Investor Relations website, you will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures including

Recommended For You

About GRPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRPN

Trending Analysis

Trending News