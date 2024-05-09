Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tahmin Clarke - Investor Relations
Matthew McRae - Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Binder - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial
Scott Searle - ROTH MKM
Jacob Stephan - Lake Street

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are on a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tahmin Clarke. Please go ahead, sir.

Tahmin Clarke

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Arlo Technologies' First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO and Mr. Kurt Binder, CFO.

The format of the call will start with an introduction and commentary on the business provided by Matt, followed by a review of the financials for the first quarter along with guidance for the second quarter, provided by Kurt. We will then take questions. If you have not received a copy of today's release, please visit Arlo's Investor Relations website at investor.arlo.com.

Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our potential future business, operating results and financial condition, including descriptions of our revenue, gross margin, operating margins, earnings per share, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, guidance for the second quarter of 2024, the long-range plan targets, the rate and timing of paid subscriber growth, the transition to our services-first business model, the commercial launch and momentum of new products and services strategic objectives and initiatives, market expansion and future growth partnerships with various market leaders and strategic collaborators, continued new product and service differentiation and the impact of general macroeconomic conditions on our business, operating results and

