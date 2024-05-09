Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Vreeland - Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Littlefair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum
Manav Gupta - UBS
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital markets
Derrick Whitfield - Stifel
Matthew Blair - TPH
Betty Zhang - Scotiabank
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James
Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Clean Energy Fuels First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Vreeland, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Robert Vreeland

Thank you, operator. Earlier this afternoon, Clean Energy released financial results for the first quarter ending March 31st, 2024. If you did not receive the release, it is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, where the call is also being webcast. There will be a replay available on the website for 30 days.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in the Risk Factors section of the Clean Energy's Form 10-Q filed today.

These forward-looking statements speak

