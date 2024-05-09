Genpact Limited (G) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 9:05 PM ETGenpact Limited (G) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Krista Bessinger - Vice President, Investor Relations
BK Kalra - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Weiner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Clark - BMO
Maggie Nolan - William Blair
Ryan Potter - Citigroup
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Moshe Katri - Wedbush
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Sean Kennedy - Mizuho

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the 2024 First Quarter Genpact Limited Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference moderator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session towards the end of this conference. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. The replay of the call will be archived and made available on the IR section of Genpact’s website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Krista Bessinger, Head of Investor Relations at Genpact. Please proceed.

Krista Bessinger

Thank you, Michelle. Hi, everyone, and welcome to Genpact's Q1 2024 earnings conference call. We hope you’ve had a chance to read our earnings press release posted on the Investor relation section of our website, genpact.com.

Today we have with us BK Kalra, President and CEO; and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer. BK will start with a high level overview of our quarter, then, Mike will cover our financial performance in greater detail before we take your questions.

Please also note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These comments are based on our plans, predictions and expectations as of today, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number

Recommended For You

About G Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on G

Trending Analysis

Trending News