Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 9:13 PM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Seth Frank - Vice President of Investor Relations
Seth Blackley - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Board Member
John Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Aikman - JPMorgan
Jeff Garro - Stephens
Kevin Caliendo - UBS
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler
Ryan Daniels - William Blair
Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities
Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets
Daniel Grosslight - Citi
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim
Stephanie Davis - SVB Leerink
David Larsen - BTIG

Operator

Welcome to the Evolent Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your hosts for the call today from Evolent are Seth Blackley, Chief Executive Officer; and John Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. This call will be archived and available later this evening, and for the next week via the webcast on the company's website and the section titled Investor Relations.

I will now hand the call to Seth Frank, Evolent's, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Seth Frank

Thank you, and good evening. This conference call will contain forward looking statements under the U.S. Federal laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.

A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's reports with filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. For additional information on the company's results and outlook, please refer to our first quarter press release issued earlier today.

Finally, as a reminder, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed during today's call to the most direct

Recommended For You

About EVH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVH

Trending Analysis

Trending News