indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Gupta - Investor Relations
Don McClymont - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Tom Schiller - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - Roth MKM
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum
Cody Acree - Benchmark
Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations, Mr. Gupta, please go ahead.

Ashish Gupta

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Don McClymont, indie’s Co-Founder and CEO; and Tom Schiller, indie’s CFO and EVP of Strategy. Don will provide opening remarks and discuss business highlights followed by Tom’s review of indie’s Q1 results and Q2 outlook.

Please note that we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative about views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please review our risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other public reports filed with the SEC. Finally, the results and guidance discussed today are based on consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income loss, non-GAAP net income loss and non-GAAP

