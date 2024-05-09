Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Oliver - Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations
Gene Sheridan - Chief Executive Officer
Janet Chou - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities
Charles Strauzer - CJS Securities
Jack Egan - Charter Equity Research, Inc.
Nicholas Dillon - Needham & Company, LLC
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Benjamin, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Navitas Semiconductor First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would like to turn the call over to Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephen Oliver

Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor’s first quarter 2024 results conference call. I’m joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO, and Co-Founder; and Janet Chou, EVP, CFO, and Treasurer.

A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1-hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our first quarter earnings release, and also posted on our website in the Investor Relations section.

In this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements about future events or about the future financial

Recommended For You

About NVTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News