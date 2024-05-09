PFN: Not Worth A Premium To NAV

May 09, 2024 10:43 PM ETPIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)1 Comment
Summary

  • PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has underperformed its peers, including ETFs and other CEFs, during the recent monetary tightening cycle. This is attributed to poor individual security selection.
  • The fund has a large allocation to common stocks/rights/warrants, which is a red flag and indicates restructurings of fixed income instruments.
  • Pimco CEFs historically traded at a premium to NAV, but PFN should now be trading at NAV due to its underperformance.
  • The fund has a 23% leverage ratio and a significant allocation to high-yield (HY) bonds, all while single-B credit spreads are nearing a decade low, posing a risk for the fund's NAV in a sell-off event.
  • The article presents the methodology used to trim positions in a CEF and reduce exposure, without an entire position divestiture.

Lines of empty office chairs outdoors

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Thesis

The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is a fixed income CEF from the Pimco suite. Prior to the recent monetary tightening period, Pimco funds were regarded as the golden standard in the

