Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Thesis

The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is a fixed income CEF from the Pimco suite. Prior to the recent monetary tightening period, Pimco funds were regarded as the golden standard in the CEF space. In the past few years however, the Pimco CEFs have lagged, denting that image to a certain extent.

In this article we are going to have a more in-depth view at this name, its composition and leverage, and our opinion regarding the name at this stage of the macro cycle.

Analytics

AUM: $0.64 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.12 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 8.9 (3Y).

Yield: 11.5% (30-day SEC yield)

Premium/Discount to NAV: 5.5%.

Z-Stat: 1.

Leverage Ratio: 23%.

Composition: Fixed Income - HY

Multi-asset portfolio composition

An investor can find the Excel with the CEF's portfolio here, and can parse through the actual names. We did not like the table the asset manager put together, so we distilled the information from the Excel in the following format:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Leveraged loans and HY Bonds (U.S. and Europe) account for roughly 36% each, followed by MBS (mostly non-Agency) and a very large allocation for Common Stocks / Rights / Warrants.

Kindly note that HY funds do not usually invest in common equities or warrants, but are assigned this asset class during restructurings. If a bond needs restructuring or a company undergoes Chapter 11, the creditors usually get equity in the new company as part of the package. We are a bit surprised of how big the allocation is here, telling the story of many poor credits that had corporate actions. This allocation is a big red flag in our opinion, and explains why the fund has done so poorly in the past 3 years.

The vehicle seems to have done a poor job of individual credit selection, with many names going through corporate restructurings.

Kindly note the way the CEF reports its holdings is with the leverage included, thus the total number comes to 123% rather than just 100%.

The CEF is not just U.S. HY focused, with large allocations to sovereign EM credits and individual non-U.S. corporates via the HY Bonds sleeve. As per the manager roughly 80% of the holdings are U.S. issuers, while the rest are global. The fund also comes with a 3.4 years duration profile, on the lower side versus traditional funds.

Underperforming its peers

Since the start of the monetary tightening cycle, PFN has underperformed:

Data by YCharts

We are comparing the fund here with two unleveraged ETF, namely the VanEck Fallen Angel Bond ETF (ANGL) and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield ETF (JNK), and two HY CEFs in the Credit Suisse Income Fund (CIK) and the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT).

Both CIK and BIT are leveraged, with CIK overweight CCC names, while BIT has a more multi-sector approach to its composition.

PFN has underperformed the entire cohort, even the plain vanilla ETFs, and has exhibited the worst drawdown profile from its peers. As described in the holdings section above, we believe the underperformance has been driven by poor single-name selection, or a poor bottoms-up construction. CIK and BIT have similar leverage factors and cover a similar universe of securities, yet they are up almost +10% over the same time-span, with much lower drawdown profiles.

Pimco in our opinion has dropped the ball on individual security analysis and selection during this monetary cycle, and the results are not very encouraging. When an investor chooses a CEF from a premier asset manager they look for alpha generation via active management and individual security selection. That is why the fees are very high for a CEF. Investing in HY via a simple index following ETF such as JNK would have generated superior results in this instance.

Premium to NAV

Pimco CEFs have historically traded at large premiums to NAV due to the reputation of their manager:

Data by YCharts

We can see that during the 2018-2022 period the fund was trading at an average premium to NAV in the 5% to 10% range, with a spike during the zero rates environment in 2021. Conversely, as the fund underperformed in 2023, the vehicle moved to a discount to NAV.

The discount has since reverted to a 5.5% premium, close to its historic average. We do not think this premium is warranted, and are loath to say that the individual security selection has been very poor as of late for this manager.

In our mind Pimco has moved itself from a manager that always commands a premium to NAV to a manager that should be trading flat to NAV. As a result, significant moves above flat to NAV should be sold into. A premium to NAV for a CEF is a symptom of an overachieving management team for a name, and a fund which is beating the market. It is not the case here, and we think it will take time for PFN to prove itself again.

Credit spreads are incredibly tight

While the CEF does not disclose its rating distribution matrix, most HY CEFs are to be benchmarked against BB and B HY credits:

Single-B Credit Spreads (The Fed)

The above data comes from the Fed, and it shows the ICE BofA Single-B US High Yield Index OAS. These are averages for spreads for single-B US credits, and they are at 2.85% currently, a decade low.

Even during the 2017-2019 period credit spreads did not breach lower than 3%, yet here we are at 2.85%. Spreads are too low in our opinion, and they are bound to flare up. The market is pricing an absolute immaculate landing, scenario which might not materialize as expected.

With leverage on top of its portfolio PFN is set to experience a lower price point when spreads move higher.

When to trim positioning and when to divest

For full disclosure purposes we are long this fund, and trimming our positioning. While we are long term holders, the poor individual security selection by Pimco is prompting us to actively trade PFN, rather than make it a static buy and hold name.

Trimming a position can take various forms. For us it means we are not DRIP-ping into the fund anymore, thus taking interest as cash, and we are also selling roughly 20% of our position at this stage. The expectations are for a risk-off event that would cause the fund to lose -5% from credit spreads (we are assuming a 4 yrs CS01 duration as well), and the elimination of the premium to NAV for a total move of -10%.

Having a core position does not eliminate trading around that position, especially when the fund manager is disappointing us. This is exactly what we intend to do - keep roughly 80% of the current size, but trim some position and not take interest as new shares in the fund.

Conclusion

PFN is a fixed income CEF from Pimco. The name is a core position in our portfolio, but has performed very poorly in the past three years when compared to a cohort of CEFs and ETFs. We attribute the underperformance to individual name selection by the manager. While the fund has reduced its leverage recently down to 23%, setting itself up more conservatively, we think the fundamental selection process for Pimco does not warrant the current high 5% premium to NAV for the name. We are holders of the fund and are trimming 20% of our position here, while also switching the interest payments received to outright cash.