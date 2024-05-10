Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have gapped lower after the global ride-share company posted an unanticipated net loss in its first-quarter earnings report. On balance, it looks as though these results truly did take the markets by surprise, as the stock had rallied strongly heading into the report (above $73 per share), so it was quite clear that UBER investors felt as though they were expecting to see a "mountain" - and, instead, they were delivered a "molehill". In our view, the extent of this negative reaction appears to be unjustified and unwarranted - and we are looking for opportunities to buy this stock at lower levels now that the stock's momentum seems to be squarely focused on the downward direction.

Q1 2024 Earnings (Uber)

For the period, Uber reported gross bookings of $37.65 billion (falling short of the $37.93 billion analyst expectations), with revenue figures posting at $10.13 billion (which was roughly in-line with the $10.11 billion analyst expectations). In the mobility segment, gross bookings of $18.67 billion (indicating annualized gains of 25%) were recorded, while gross bookings in the delivery segment came in at $17.7 billion (indicating annualized gains of 18%). Overall, the company saw annualized revenue gains of 15% relative to the $8.82 billion in revenues that were recorded during the same period last year. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA rose significantly on an annualized basis (with an increase of 82%) while beating consensus estimates of $1.31 billion.

Q1 2024 Earnings (Uber)

On the negative side, Uber's per-share net loss posted at $0.32 (or $654 million), which marks a sharp decline from the $0.08 per share (or $157 million) net loss that was reported during the same period a year earlier. Additionally, Uber's freight business saw an annualized decline in sales of 8% (at $1.28 billion). In response, management has attributed declines in EPS to net headwinds of $721 million stemming from unrealized losses derived from equity investment re-evaluations, but these explanations were not enough to ease market selling pressure and hold share prices above the $65 level.

UBER: Post-Earnings Price Gap (Income Generator via TradingView)

In the chart above, we can see the market reaction to Uber's first-quarter earnings results. After reaching short-term highs of $73.82 before the earnings release, share prices gapped sharply lower and hit lows of $63.84 in the process. Unfortunately, this bearish price move has done quite a bit of damage to the shorter-term charts (which were starting to look as though recent downtrend activity would be invalidated). Specifically, this post-earnings downside price gap has forced share prices through prior support levels at $65.86 (which printed on May 1st) and it looks as though further selling pressure may have the potential to cause a resumption of the stock's prior downtrend (which began in March 2024).

UBER: Emerging Downtrend (Income Generator via TradingView)

In the 4-hour chart shown above, we can see the aforementioned downtrend in its earlier phases. Specifically, this bearish trend movement began after UBER share prices reached recent highs of $82.14. As these declines occurred, indicator readings in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirmed the validity of the downtrend and the massive spike higher in trading volumes suggests that this selling pressure could continue.

UBER: Daily Chart (Income Generator via TradingView)

If this bearish outlook turns out to be accurate, it will be important for UBER investors to identify downside price targets that can be used to either establish new positions (or add to existing long positions). As a result, we are currently watching the January 2024 lows of $57.22 and the October 2023 lows of $40.09 as primary bearish targets (outlined above). Given the strength of the negative momentum in the daily MACD readings, it appears to be quite plausible that the upper support zone (located at $57.22) could be tested this month.

UBER: 4-Hour Chart (Income Generator via TradingView)

Further evidence of downside near-term price momentum can be found in moving averages studies. On the 4-hour charts, share prices have fallen firmly below the 20-period, 50-period, 100-period, and 200-period exponential moving average cluster - and this set of indicators would now be expected to work as a resistance zone that could stall prices and prevent bullish reversals higher. On this timeframe, indicator readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are also heavily bearish without being oversold (which suggests that share prices could continue to fall further without reaching a point of over-extension).

UBER: Weekly Chart (Income Generator via TradingView)

Last, we will take a look at the price level that likely created large portions of this negative price momentum. Specifically, we have outlined the February 2021 price high of $64.05, which was re-tested again in December 2023. As we can see, this year's breach of this important level acted as the precursor event to the ultimate rally that we have seen in UBER - eventually culminating in the March 2024 price highs of $82.14 before turning lower. Remember, prior resistance levels that have been breached (to the upside) become support levels that are likely to contain downside selling pressure upon later re-tests. Since this support level was breached during the post-earnings bearish price gap, the current technical bias remains negative. Interestingly, indicator readings in the weekly RSI provided an early signal before this important downside break occurred, as bullish trend signals became invalidated during prior sessions. As a result of this near-term bearish outlook, we have placed our initial buy entry for UBER just above the January 2024 lows of $57.22.

For the second-quarter period, Uber's guidance figures suggest that the company is on track to record gross bookings within a $38.75 billion to $40.25 billion range, while adjusted EBITDA is now expected to post within a range of $1.45 billion - $1.53 billion. Of course, this expected growth follows a quarter with several clear positive attributes, as the platform surpassed 149 million active users (marking a 15% gain from the 130 million active users recorded during the same period last year). In addition to this, Uber drivers completed an incredible 2.6 billion trips in what amounts to annualized gains of 21% for the period. Overall, it remains clear that Uber's services benefit from strong levels of consumer demand, so it seems unreasonable to see that the stock has fallen victim to such a high level of selling pressure in recent trading sessions. Since these bearish reactions seem to be an overreaction to Uber's quarterly earnings figures, and the stock's momentum seems to be squarely focused on the bearish direction, our recommendation is to look for new opportunities to buy this stock at lower levels.