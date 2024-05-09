One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 10:28 PM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Stock
One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Knowles - President & Chief Executive Officer
John Morrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Michaelis - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC
Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to President and CEO Mr. Mike Knowles. Please go ahead, Sir.

Mike Knowles

Thank you Jennifer. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. Since I joined the company as CEO, almost a year ago, we have focused on transitioning our business away from legacy media and niche enterprise customers to pursue emerging opportunities within large and growing defense and commercial markets.

As early adopters of applications that will utilize artificial intelligence or AI, machine learning or ML and sensor processing at the edge, we believe defense and commercial markets support significant opportunities for the company's market leading rugged enterprise class compute products.

I've also had the opportunity to engage with current and prospective customers and continually hear positive feedback on the value of OSS's products as well as our engineering and support capabilities. I continue to believe our existing products and future road map align extremely well with the growing market trends and technology adoption with strong product offerings. Our efforts over the past twelve months have focused on building a team of proven sales, business development and program management associates.

