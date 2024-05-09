Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Atkinson - Senior Vice President-Commercial Marketing
Jeff Hawkins - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Keyes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - HCW
Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quantum-Si First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advice that today's is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Katherine Atkinson from Quantum-Si. Katherine, please go ahead.

Katherine Atkinson

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Quantum-Si released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Joining me today are Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements of our Press Release. For a more complete list and description of risk factors, please see the company's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, May 9, 2024, except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will also be referring to

Recommended For You

About QSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News