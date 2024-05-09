FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean Fontana - SVP, IR
Trina Spear - Co-Founder and CEO
Kevin Fosty - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Rick Patel - Raymond James
Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America
Chandana Madaka - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley
Matt Koranda - Roth MKM
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Partners
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
John Kernan - TD Cowen
Angus Kelleher - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's FIGS First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jaylin. I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to our host, Jean Fontana. Please go ahead.

Jean Fontana

Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's call to discuss FIGS First Quarter 2024 Results, which we released this afternoon and can be found in our earnings press release and in the stockholder presentation posted on our investor relations website at ir.wearfigs.com. Presenting on today's call are Trina Spear, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Fosty, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, remarks on this call that do not concern past events are forward-looking statements, these may include predictions, expectations, or estimates, including about future financial performance, market opportunity or business plans. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. These and other risks are discussed in our SEC filings, including in the 10-Q we filed today, which we encourage you to review. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of today and which we undertake no obligation to update.

