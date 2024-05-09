CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 10:42 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Chodaczek - Managing Director of Investor Relations
John Hanna - President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhishek Jain - Chief Financial Officer
Alex Johnson - President-Patient & Testing Services

Conference Call Participants

Bill Bonello - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Prashant Kota - Goldman Sachs
Mason Carrico - Stephens

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's CareDx, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to Greg Chodaczek. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Chodaczek

Thanks, Travis, and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. John Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Abhishek Jain, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, are examination of historical operating trends, expectations regarding coverage decisions, pricing and enrollment matters and our financial expectations and results are based upon current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

About CDNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDNA

Trending Analysis

Trending News