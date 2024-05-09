dszc

Earnings of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will likely increase only slightly this year. Subdued loan growth will likely support earnings. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely remain unchanged. Overall, I'm expecting Southside Bancshares to report earnings of $2.88 per share for 2024, up 2.1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a mid-single-digit upside from the current market price. Additionally, the company is offering an attractive dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm upgrading Southside Bancshares to a buy rating.

Loan Growth to Stabilize After Recent Deceleration

The growth of Southside Bancshares' loan portfolio declined in the first quarter of 2024 after a remarkable performance in the last three quarters of 2023. Loans grew by 1.2% during the first quarter, or 4.6% annualized, which was below last year's rate of 9.0% and the five-year compounded annual growth rate of 6.4%.

Going forward, I think loan growth is unlikely to worsen any further. Southside Bancshares operates in Texas' major markets, namely East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Southeast Texas, Austin, and Houston. Further, a majority of Southsides' loans are under the Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") category. As a result, the state of business activity in Texas is an important indicator of loan growth in the near term. As shown below, Texas' economic activity coincident index appears to be better compared to the national average (notice how the gap between the two trendlines is widening.)

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

The index above incorporates the unemployment rate, along with three other economic indicators (details). Looking at the unemployment rate alone gives the impression that Texas' economy isn't much better than the national average.

Data by YCharts

Considering the current economic environment, I think loan growth can continue to remain at a satisfactory level in the near term. I'm expecting the loan portfolio to continue to grow at the first quarter's level of 1.2% for the remainder of the year, leading to full-year loan growth of 4.8%. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 3,543 3,609 3,610 4,111 4,482 4,699 Growth of Net Loans 7.8% 1.8% 0.0% 13.9% 9.0% 4.8% Other Earning Assets 2,588 2,733 2,994 2,720 3,074 3,170 Deposits 4,703 4,932 5,722 6,198 6,550 6,784 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,160 1,113 543 533 877 938 Common equity 805 875 912 746 773 920 Book Value Per Share ($) 23.7 26.3 27.9 23.1 25.1 30.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 17.4 20.0 21.5 16.8 18.5 23.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin Likely to Stabilize

Southside Bancshares' net interest margin continued to decline for the fifth consecutive quarter during the first quarter of the year. The margin shrank by 13 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 after declining by a cumulative 41 basis points through 2023.

Much of the margin pressure was attributable to the steadily worsening deposit mix. Non-interest-bearing deposits shrank to 20.8% of total deposits by the end of March 2024 from 21.2% at the end of December 2023 and 26.4% at the end of March 2023. Interest rate hikes encouraged deposit migration as depositors were tempted by higher rates. Deposit mix deterioration is likely to taper off once interest rates start declining, possibly in the second half of this year. As a result, the pressure on the margin from deposit migration will likely end soon.

On the other hand, the re-pricing of assets and liabilities after rate cuts later this year will hurt the margin. The results of the management's rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing show that a 50-basis points rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 1.12% over twelve months.

1Q 2024 10-Q Filing

Considering these conflicting factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain unchanged from the first quarter's level of 2.86% for the remainder of the year.

Expense Control Measures to Support Earnings

The management mentioned in the conference call, "As a result of the cost containment initiatives, we expect to realize approximately $400,000 of savings in the second quarter and $700,000 to $800,000 in the third and fourth quarters of the year." While these initiatives will constrain operating expenses, inflation will push up the operating expenses. The sharp disinflation seen last year is now flattening, and inflation is still quite high. Considering the effects of inflation and cost-control measures, I'm expecting the non-interest expenses to grow at a below-average rate of 0.05% in each of the three remaining quarters of 2024.

Considering my balance sheet, net interest margin, and non-interest expense outlook, I'm estimating earnings of $2.88 per share for 2024. To arrive at my earnings estimate, I have also assumed that non-interest income will remain stable at the first quarter's level and that the provision expense will return to the 2022 level after an unusual movement in the third quarter of last year.

The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 170 187 190 212 215 217 Provision for loan losses 5 20 (17) 3 9 3 Non-interest income 42 50 49 41 36 39 Non-interest expense 119 123 125 130 141 148 Net income - Common Sh. 75 82 113 105 87 87 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.20 2.47 3.47 3.26 2.82 2.88 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Are Manageable

Southside Bancshares' risk level is low. The credit risk of its loan portfolio appears manageable with nonaccrual loans making up just 0.17% of total loans. Further, the unrealized mark-to-market losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio totaled $51.6 million at the end of March 2024, which is just 7% of the total equity book. Further, uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were just 18.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, as mentioned in the 10-Q Filing.

Dividend Yield is Over 5%

Southside Bancshares is currently offering a very attractive dividend yield. The current quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share and the latest market price suggest a dividend yield of 5.17%. The company also usually pays an annual special dividend. Assuming the company maintains the special dividend for this year at last year's level of $0.02 per share leads to an all-inclusive dividend yield of 5.24%. The dividend appears safe because of the following two factors:

The quarterly and special dividends combined suggest a payout ratio of 50.7% for 2024. This is quite close to the five-year average of 48.5%. Southside Bancshares is well capitalized, so there are no threats of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements. The company reported a total capital ratio of 15.92% for the end of March 2024, which is comfortably higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

Upgrading to a Buy Rating

I'm using the peer average price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Southside Bancshares. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.27 and an average P/E ratio of 10.0, as shown below.

SBSI LBAI BFC FBMS CTBI BRKL Peer Average P/E ("ttm") 10.2 9.9 10.7 10.0 10.0 9.6 10.0 P/B ("ttm") 1.06 0.71 1.36 0.83 1.10 0.65 0.9 P/TB ("ttm") 1.44 0.95 2.04 1.28 1.23 0.84 1.27 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.6 gives a target price of $30.0 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 7.7% upside from the May 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.07x 1.17x 1.27x 1.37x 1.47x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 23.6 23.6 23.6 23.6 23.6 Target Price ($) 25.3 27.6 30.0 32.3 34.7 Market Price ($) 27.9 27.9 27.9 27.9 27.9 Upside/(Downside) (9.3)% (0.8)% 7.7% 16.1% 24.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.88 gives a target price of $28.9 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 3.7% upside from the May 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.0x 9.0x 10.0x 11.0x 12.0x EPS 2024 ($) 2.88 2.88 2.88 2.88 2.88 Target Price ($) 23.1 26.0 28.9 31.8 34.6 Market Price ($) 27.9 27.9 27.9 27.9 27.9 Upside/(Downside) (17.0)% (6.6)% 3.7% 14.0% 24.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $29.4, which implies a 5.7% upside from the May 8 market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 10.9%.

In my last report on Southside Bancshares, which was issued back in July 2023, I adopted a hold rating with a December 2023 target price of $26.8. Since then, the stock price has plunged. Based on the updated total expected return, I'm upgrading Southside Bancshares to a Buy Rating.