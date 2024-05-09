Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 10:57 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hart – Investor Relations
Pete Anevski – Chief Executive Officer
Mark Livingston – Chief Financial Officer
Michael Sturmer – President

Conference Call Participants

Anne Samuel – JPMorgan
Michael Cherny – Leerink
Glen Santangelo – Jefferies
Jailendra Singh – Truist
Sarah James – Cantor Fitzgerald
Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc
Stephanie Davis – Barclays
Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity
David Larson – BTIG
Allen Lutz – Bank of America

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Progyny, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. James, the floor is yours.

James Hart

Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. With me today are Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny; Michael Sturmer, President; and Mark Livingston, CFO. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management’s views as of today only and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the second quarter and full year 2024 and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance, the demand for our solutions our expectations for our selling season for 2025 launches, anticipated employment levels of our clients in the industries that we serve, the timing of client decisions, our expected utilization rates and mix, the potential benefits of our solution, our ability to acquire new clients and retain and upsell existing clients, our market opportunity and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our

Recommended For You

About PGNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News