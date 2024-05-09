Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kang Sun - Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Wallach - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Company
Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets
Mark Shooter - William Blair
Chris Souther - B. Riley Securities
Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Amprius Technologies' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's presentation are the company's CEO, Dr. Kang Sun; and CFO, Sandra Wallach. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following managements remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future product commercialization, new customer adoption, and the timing and ability of Amprius to build its large scale manufacturing facility, expand its manufacturing capacity, scale of business and achieve a sustainable cost structure.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Amprius' results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Amprius' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call is being webcast and a recording will be made available for replay on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.amprius.com. In addition to the webcast, the company has posted a shareholder letter that accompanies these results, which can also be found on the Investor Relations website.

I will now turn the call over to Amprius Technologies, CEO, Dr. Kang Sun, for his comments. Sir, please proceed.

Kang Sun

Welcome, everyone, and

Recommended For You

About AMPX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMPX

Trending Analysis

Trending News