Gold To The Moon Is Bad News - Part 3

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Investors have been selling gold ETFs for nine consecutive months, but the pace of outflows slowed in March.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine have not significantly impacted the price of gold.
  • Central banks, particularly in emerging economies like China, Turkey, and India, continue to buy gold, supporting the market.
Gold ring

draganab/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Around a month ago, I penned Part 2 in this series in which various doom laden scenarios were laid out that could potentially boost the cost of buying the yellow stuff northwards. And as I type these words, the spot gold

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.92K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAAU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AAAU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAU
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
SESG
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News