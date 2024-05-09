Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 11:22 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Vallejo - Head of Investor Relations
KR Sridhar - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Cameron - Outgoing President & Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Berenbaum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Manav Gupta - UBS
Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG
Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets
Biju Perincheril - SFG
Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company
Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James
Andre Adams - Oppenheimer
Ben Kallo - Baird

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Bloom Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Ed Vallejo, Head of Investor Relations. Ed, you may begin your conference.

Ed Vallejo

Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Bloom Energy's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. To supplement this conference call, we furnished our first quarter 2024 earnings press release with the SEC on Form 8-K and have posted it along with supplemental financial information that we will reference throughout this call to our Investor Relations website.

During this conference call, both in our prepared remarks and in answers to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about the company's business results, products, new markets, strategy, financial position, liquidity and full year outlook for 2024. These statements are predictions based upon

Recommended For You

About BE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BE

Trending Analysis

Trending News