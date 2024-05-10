valentinrussanov

This Really Happened

I recently had to upload a PDF application into a government web portal. That sounds as exciting as watching dust gather. Right?

Actually, I had to fill out half the form. I needed for AG, a colleague who worked a few hundred miles away, to fill out the other half. And she had to get someone on her end to sign it.

That still seems easily do-able. Fillable PDFs are now old hat. So, too, are digital signatures.

So, I filled in my half, saved it, and emailed the file to AG. She did her part and returned form back to me. But…

Surprise!

The form she sent back was completely blank… her part, and mine.

What the heck did she do, I wondered. But before blowing up at AG, I opened my “Sent” email box to check my part of the form. It, too, was blank!

It took me a while, but I finally figured out what happened.

After doing my half, I saved the file and sent it on. But I just saved it. I didn’t save it as a flattened file.

But redoing and properly saving wouldn’t work. Then, the PDF would no longer be fillable on her end.

Maybe someone who reads this is enough of a tekkie to know workaround. But AG and I aren’t tekkies. We’re just plain ordinary professionals skilled in other disciplines.

Finally, AG solved it. She already had access to the information for my section. So, she filled it in. She then added in her portion and got it electronically signed. And finally, to play it safe, AG loaded the PDF into DocuSign (DOCU) and got it back to me that way.

Success!

So, why the heck did we have to struggle with this?

Collaboration among remote workers is not a new trend. According to Nidhi Jain, “there has been a boom in the utilization of remote collaboration tools” over the past couple of years.

That’s not a radical view. Googling “collaboration hot trend in software” returned about 105,000,000 results in 0.36 seconds.

But apparently, Adobe (ADBE) didn’t get the memo.

ADBE is hardly a second-rate company. It’s a $221 billion (market cap) company. It’s return on equity, 32.37%, blows away the 3.22% sector median. And it knows PDF. It invented the format in June 1993.

Yet as we close in on mid-2024, the company still hasn’t figured out (1) how to let remote individuals collaborate on a fillable PDF, or (2) how to design their software such that intelligent but non- technical professionals can figure out how to do it.

Why You Should Care About This

The PDF anecdote, mundane as it is, is a tiny, but very real example of why Software is a great industry in which to invest.

In my 5/7 /24 writeup of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), I described electrical current as the lifeblood of our digital world and semiconductors as the cells.

Taking it a step further, software programs are the brains.

Semiconductors get the glory. Thank you Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSEM) and all the rest!

But software titans like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) have been so prominent for so long, they often provoke yawns.

Also, they touch the average person so directly, even a technological dweeb like me can spot flaws. (Don’t imagine I could beat up on an NVDA AI chip the way I just did on ADBE’s PDF.)

So, you may not be actively hunting for a great one-stop-shopping way to invest in this area. And you may not have heard of the one I’ll recommend, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV). (There’s another competitive fund. I’ll explain below why I favor IGV.) You should consider it.

Now, software stocks are hardly market newcomers.

Programming has been around since computers got started. The first software company to go public, Computer Sciences, started trading OTC in 1965. It got to the NYSE in 1968. In 2017, it merged into what is now known as DXC Technology (DXC).

The industry became more notable on Wall Street in the 1980s, when firms like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and our good friend ADBE hit the market.

But take a look at how IGV performed over the past 20 years.

I’m using Technology Select SPDR ETF (XLK) to represent tech. I’m also looking at the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). And I also want to see it next to its hotter cousin, the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX).

StockCharts

IGV has been pretty good. It matched QQQ so closely, you really have to squint to see differences.

But QQQ, although loved by tech fans, isn’t really all tech. XLK is a cleaner tech benchmark. And it moved modestly ahead in this, the AI era. Meanwhile, SOXX, the stronger AI play, has been pulling away from the pack.

Now, ETFs are hard to evaluate.

These aren’t companies. They’re packages (portfolios) containing many companies. IGV invests in 115 firms.

Many analyze historical ETF performance. But that’s limited. Regulators wisely warn us not to let past performance determine our views of future outcomes. Things change.

That’s why I focus on the overriding story. I’d have to go quant to discuss small cap, large cap, value, growth, etc. ETFs. But with business-focused ETFs, I do essentially what I did years ago at Value Line.

I’d cover and write up a group of companies. And then I’d tie it all together with a forward-looking Industry report. Hence, the industry stories I recently told for Homebuilding and Semiconductors.

Today, it’s about Software.

I see, here, an industry whose future is likely to be better than its recent past. And I see secular growth potential. (As we saw with the PDF anecdote, even super-established ADBE can’t rest on its laurels.) And I see Wall Street, although not completely in the dark, still showing signs of backward-looking and/or cyclical analysis.

That’s a bullish mother lode.

Lots to Do

Viewed in isolation, ADBE’s fillable-PDF miss looks pretty trivial. But it’s not. It’s symptomatic of how hard it is to write code on serious professional level. There’s so much to address.

And it’s one tiny indicator of how much work software companies, even most revered old-time well-established firms, still need to do.

This doesn’t count all the necessary updates about which you’re notified every time you look at your smart phone. (I had a dozen this morning, and it seems, almost every morning.) And note every time your company’s IT department pushes another one.

Add in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), digital health care, virtual reality, autonomous transportation, remote monitoring, cyber security, etc., etc., etc.

A May 8, 2024 Bloomberg article suggested drug discovery using AI. Who knows how many more new ideas are on the horizon!

We know all these things need lots of new semiconductors. But without coding, none of this, not even the best Nvidia chips, would be worth even a penny.

So, for every great tech growth story, you can envision (and there are lots and they’re for real), know that software is going to be there, every step of the way.

The Street’s having lost sight of this recently opens up an extra catch-up (in addition to the usual tech opportunities) investment opportunity.

Consider, too, the software business model.

Back the old days, the buyer would get a floppy disk. Those who were lucky could put the disk in a drive and off they’d go.

As time passed software got fancier. The vendor needed multiple disks on which to store everything. And the buyer had to spend who-knew-how-long installing the program.

Eventually, there’d be a new version, and another, and another. Buyers’ luck and work needs determined how long they could go before crying “Uncle!” and paying for a new version. Those who remembered to register often got discounts.

And if a user needed support, hopefully the purchase entitled them to get help.

The business later modernized as user hard disks and downloading came in. But essential elements of that business model persist even to this day.

It used to be called disk copy protection. Now, it’s called “perpetual license.”

That’s fine for the vendors… as long as they can keep coming up with enough new offerings to keep buyers returning armed with credit cards.

For investors, though, this wasn’t great. For a long time, I thought of software as a hits-driven business, much like movies. Revenue soared or shrank as hits came and went.

Today, the watchword, or rather phrase, is “Software as a Service,” also known as SaaS.

Vendors no longer want buyers. They crave subscribers.

They pitch monthly or annual (or sometimes multi-year) subscriptions. In return, you can use the program, and get update after update, for as long as you keep your subscription active.

And you can buy the right to get help, even human help. Often, the buyer need not install anything “locally.”

As more business transitions to recurring but smaller-today revenues, near-term financial comparisons suffer. And so, too, do the stocks.

Companies love SaaS because it gives them something the classic business model lacked… recurring revenue.

It gets even better as companies now program “virtual machines.” Customers can now do thing remotely working off the provider’s clouds. They thusly do things they used to do on hardware they installed, and maintained, on their own premises.

So, software companies can now also get recurring businesses by supplanting hardware companies. Cybersecurity firms like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are getting into this.

This is even better news for investors… more recurring revenue. It’ll lead to higher stock valuations.

Besides better growth (discussed above) valuations rise as business risk falls (or put another way, as Quality improves).

But…

There’s a Catch

Different companies are at different stages of progress in getting perpetual license customers transitioned to subscription. Many won’t reach 100% subscription for a long time, if ever. But the industry is making good progress,

But there’s one thing about this analysts and investment algorithms really hate…erratic, and often lower, near-term earnings comparisons.

Worse still, this is happening at a time when a still-iffy economy is encouraging companies to go slow with many kinds of spending.

They’ll spend, eventually. Competitive pressures will force firms to keep up with, and preferably try to surpass, rivals. That’s especially so in AI.

At the end of the day, AI may turn into a glorified zero-sum game. If everybody uses it, who’s special? But don’t even think about being the one that doesn’t go all in.

Time will tell how much AI will benefit each end user. But as with the mid-1800s gold rush, those who sold picks and shovels to miners were big winners.

Right now, the economy and shifting revenue patterns are putting some software stocks into a lull period.

Think of it like 1800s pick-and-shovel vendors awaiting arrival of stagecoaches bearing next batch of hopeful prospectors.

Ultimately, the pick-and-shovel sellers turned out pretty well. So, too, will those who program the brains of today’s digital world. (Even AI isn’t really artificial; it takes a lot of human effort to program it.)

Eventually, the western U.S. gold fields were tapped out. Pick-and-shovel sellers had to move on to other things.

And eventually, our digital world may get fully and effectively programmed. But that’s way out into the future… far beyond any rational investment horizon.

Choosing a Software ETF

This isn’t like picking a value ETF, where there are many good choices. There are few viable alternatives here.

Based on VettaFi classifications, the biggest Software ETF is IGV, with $6.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).

I won’t now consider number two. That’s the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK), with $1.8 billion in AUM. I like HACK. But it’s specialty software. I may cover that area another time. Today, I want generalists.

Next on the leader board is the S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). It’s smaller. It’s AUM is only $373 million. But it’s worthy of serious consideration.

We then move on to the Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT), with AUM of $297 million. This is a very interesting fund because it looks like it really wants to focus on AI per se. But it’s not just creators. Its portfolio also includes big time users (who likely do some or a lot of in-house creating). Like cybersecurity, this seems more a topic for another day.

Going further, we encounter a tech-oriented leveraged ETF and a tech-oriented short ETF. I’ll pass on both. I want a regular ETF.

Next is Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM). I love the ticker (almost as much as HACK). But it’s also a cybersecurity specialist. And its AUM is only $1.4 million.

I’ll stop here.

I’m not necessarily unwilling to own tiny ETFs. (There’s a pair of Biotechs that intrigue me; another potential future topic.) But I know many are uncomfortable with such small funds. Given that I’ve already got two good-size choices, I see no reason to press the size issue today.

So it’s a two horse race… IGV versus XSW.

Both use market cap weighting as portfolio-composition starting points. But neither goes all in on that. Each caps the maximum allowable weight. I like that. Absent the caps, MSFT would dominate. If I want MSFT, then I’ll buy MSFT, not an ETF.

But the details produce two very different portfolio structures.

Data from VettaFi (etfdb.com)

My gut instinct, right here, is to pick XSW. I’m not generally fond of top-heavy portfolios. And I often like to skew smaller in terms of market cap.

But my fundamental/valuation analysis of the holdings made me pause and reflect.

A quant’s gut reaction would be to favor weighted averages. In most cases, the weighting is by market capitalization.

But the median (the middle of a best to worst sort) often turns out to be the most sensible useful metric. Averages can be distorted by extreme instances.

It’s tempting to assume that tiny insignificant companies are prone to extreme data points. Actually, though, it can and often does happen with the biggest instances. That can make weighted average look downright ridiculous.

But here, given the role of differing concentration rules for IGV and XSW, I think it would also be useful to see weighted averages. So I use portfolio, rather than market cap, weightings, for IGV and XSW. (Just be a bit forgiving about unusual looking weighted numbers.)

So here goes.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

The IGV and XSW medians look mostly similar. And fundamentally, both fare well versus SPY.

IGV and XSW are more richly valued than SPY. But that shouldn’t be a surprise. Software companies, on the whole, have better growth prospects, as discussed above.

But compare weighted figures for IGV versus XSW. IGV is mostly better. So on the whole, IGV’s algorithm winds up giving bigger weightings to “better” companies/stocks.

I consider, too, the VettaFi market-cap size boundaries.

Excess concentration in large cap doesn’t thrill me. But $12.7 billion is a much lower boundary than I’d pick. (I think of $100 million, or maybe even a bit higher, as a large-mid boundary.)

So VettaFi saying IGV is 85.78% invested in large cap isn’t a deal breaker for me. Visual perusal of the full list leaves me satisfied with IGV’s allocations.

So, I’m giving the nod to IGV.

I’ll admit it’s a very close choice. (So, I wouldn’t be bothered by someone else opting for XSW.)

Risks

The reasonableness of the portfolio’s valuations depends on the good future growth rates investors expect. That, too, is the source of risk.

The obvious issue is whether the forecasts are too optimistic.

If we were relying on year-ahead forecasts, I’d be antsy. We’re looking at secular growth here. So, the business will come. But timing could become an issue if the economy falters further. Cash pressed companies postpone projects where they can. And that can upset Mr. Market.

Even assuming we get passed today’s uncertainty, there is the question of whether growth expectations will be realized within a 3- to 5-year time frame. Stretching it to, say, 6- to 8-years would be troublesome for the stocks.

And of course, there’s interest-rate risk. Discounting future result at a higher rate would depress the present value (i.e., today’s stock price).

Software being an innovation-centric business always raises risks that newcomers will supplant old hands. But a 100-plus stock ETF portfolio can handle that. These portfolios are refreshed periodically. So, newcomers can be added, and old duds eliminated.

That said, there’s a lot of collaboration and combinations in software. An ongoing example is the way Microsoft (MSFT) and privately owned OpenAI are working together.

So, I’d say core business risk for IGV is fairly low.

What to do About IGV

Since February 2024, IGV has been pretty much marking time. Its 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been sliding toward, and later crossed below the 5-day EMA.

Buying and selling pressure is always equal by definition. But the Chaikin Money Flow indicator shows which side, among institutional investors, is more motivated to make the trade. That pushes the stock price in favor of that goal. The Chaikin Oscillator shows that for traders as a whole.

Both indicators showed that buyer motivation diminished. And in both cases, the balance of motivation eventually tilted toward sellers.

But none of these unfavorable readings is extreme. And most recently, all started to turn upward in a more favorable direction.

I can’t rule out a short dead-money period. But unless the market takes an unexpected swoon, I think we’ll see some near-term improvement.

But as we see following the news, too many Federal Reserve insiders are unable to resist the temptation to get in front of a microphone and pontificate.

It’s almost as if the doves and hawks are locked into personal brand-building competitions.

My investment stance depends mainly on whether I think a stock will be better than, in line with, or worse than market.

Here’s how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

“Strong Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market, and I’m bullish about the direction of the market.

“Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Hold” means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

“Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Strong Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market, and I’m bearish about the direction of the market.

Combining the Fed folks’ talkathon and how that keeps pushing the market this way and that with my long-term view of Software, I’m rating IGV “Buy.”