Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 11:35 PM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Nounou - VP, Head, Investor Relations
Jonathan Neman - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Jon Tower - Citigroup
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler
Katherine Griffin - Bank of America
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Katherine, I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sweetgreen Incorporated First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

All lines have been placed on me to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ensure that we can accommodate as many participants as possible, we kindly request that each participant limit themselves to one question and one follow-up question. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rebecca Nounou, VP, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Nounou

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com. During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties.

For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our latest annual report on Form 10-Q filing and subsequently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, and

Recommended For You

About SG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SG

Trending Analysis

Trending News