Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Taylor - Head of Investor Relations
Denny Lanfear - Chief Executive Officer
Paul Reider - Chief Commercial Officer
Rosh Dias - Chief Medical Officer
Theresa LaVallee - Chief Development Officer
Bryan McMichael - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen
Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright
Colleen Kusy - Baird

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any backward notes. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Jamie Taylor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jamie Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Coherus BioSciences first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus; Bryan McMichael, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; Paul Reider, our Chief Commercial Officer; Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer; and Theresa LaVallee, our Chief Development Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus’ current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Our ability to advance our pipeline, projections of future growth, revenue, expenses, headcount, and debt levels. All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees to future performance and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and

Recommended For You

About CHRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News