Whenever an investor looks at an acquisition with a lot of leverage and then finds out there was a lot more challenges involved than when management initially reviewed the investment, then cash flow has got to be the priority. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) showed tremendous cash flow improvement. This time around I will follow up my previous cash flow coverage and management pushback on unrealistic expectations after discussing a far more fundamental issue (that was detailed) that came up in this conference call.

The strong buy recommendation appears intact. However, unexpected challenges can delay getting to the point where that strong buy recommendation pays off as expected.

Management has also had to reconstruct the company structure because what they received was put together with "bubble gum and tape". This is how some managements describe fully meeting an acquisition assimilation deadline. Investors often do not find out about this until after there is trouble because it is easy to hide (sometimes for years).

When this acquisition begins to show benefits, investors can be sure the whole assimilation process was done right this time and there will not be a surprise due to management skipping fundamental processes to deprive investors of their long-term profits.

Sloppy Corporate Construction

When management reviews a possible acquisition (especially a large one), many times, management only has an overall grasp of the situation. Sometimes the specifics are far worse.

"Again, I mentioned the content workflow systems in my opening remarks here. If you designed Warner Bros. Discovery today, you would not create 12 different content systems, 14 different teams. The issues that HBO Max faced in ‘21 where they tried to roll out the product and were simply not able to get our content assets through the pipes, because it was all duct taped together. We're in the process of working through all that. My own financial systems, the corporate systems, we're still ripping out five different ERP systems. I have 225 financial boundary systems that we're replacing. These things are paying dividends over many, many years. And what's also important is the one company mentality that just didn't exist on the Time Warner/Warner-Media side, everybody is fully focused and fully aligned. Our linear teams are proud to deliver the cash flow that we need as a company to fund our investments. They are proud to deliver the content, regardless of whether it works on linear networks or whether you have quiet on set working in the DTC space."

This is Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer, answering what they actually found when management gained control of the acquisition. You never really fully understand just how badly things can be run until you actually gain control and find something like this.

If that was not bad enough, then he re-emphasized a previous problem that is evidently still bugging management because it takes time to eradicate:

" The large part of this company and maybe the entire industry just was never very focused on financial discipline. We have dramatically changed that."

Multiple Systems

The problem with multiple systems is that somehow reporting the total effect or even financial result is often done manually. Many times, I saw this done in accounting with a spreadsheet. But then the history was not available in one place, and it often limited the ability of upper management to make accurate or sometimes any decisions.

I think in my career I met many executives that really did an incomplete or sloppy job in an area like this so they could state that they met a deadline. For some reason this was accepted by upper management. Trouble nearly always followed.

The problem here, is there is an ongoing company with an existing business. So, the construction of a united information and business support system has to happen while the company is trying to make a profit. It is probably one of the most challenging things I have ever seen. But generally, the company cannot continue with multiple systems "glued together" usually manually or with a spreadsheet. The proof of that was the lack of profitability and cash flow of the acquired assets.

Cash Issues

I mentioned free cash flow as an issue at least a year ago. The reason for this is that there was really no cash flow for the value paid for the assets acquired. The acquired assets are very significant to the total company so that needed to change immediately.

This meant that cash flow and free cash flow became the top priority. Management hoped that they did not kill the business in the process of gaining needed cash flow quickly. In this process, the Chief Financial Officer has mentioned several times that collections and billings were way behind to say the least. That could not continue.

Now we find out that there are multiple systems here as well. So, the information controlled by the Chief Financial Officer is likewise split up. The inefficiencies in doing something like this for the sake of getting it done are hard to overstate. This is a big reason these assets badly failed AT&T (T). If not fixed now, the situation would make it far harder for Warner Bros. Discovery to compete (let alone succeed).

Summarizing The Mess

It is hard to put a number on a situation like this. But I have seen many of these "glued together systems" fail while the executives at the helm of something like this move on. In the end, shareholders usually pay dearly for a sloppy job.

On the other hand, something like this is delaying the turnaround beyond the patience of the market and it is taking its toll on the stock price. The extent of something like this may not have been known during the due diligence process. It may well have been sort of known during the bargaining process where hopefully management paid a low enough price to account for surprises where the extent far exceeds probably anything management imagined.

The reconstruction will take some time as it is complicated by the ongoing business assimilation process and really just the day-to-day regular business as well.

While Mr. Market always expects a smooth acquisition and blames management for the delay. There would likely be far worse consequences if the situation was not fixed early in the assimilation process. This is the business example of "between a rock and a hard place" when it comes to these kinds of issues.

The result of fixing these issues is beginning to show (in the words of Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer)

" Namely, number one, the continued benefit from the many initiatives to improve working capital, which we are still in the early innings of realizing. Number two, the more disciplined and analytical approach to content investment and allocation. Number three, meaningfully lower cash restructuring costs. And number four, lower cash interest expense as a result of the more than $6 billion of debt we repaid over the past 12 months."

Now as long as management does not skip steps solving these sizable issues, then once the company does "get rolling" there should be profitability benefits that were well beyond the grasp of AT&T. The unfortunate part is that management probably never realized what it took to fix things until they actually took control and realized the time involved compared to market expectations.

First Quarter Results - Cash Flow

The discipline is paying off in that the number one priority, which is likely cash flow, is showing the benefits of the turnaround.

Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2024 Summary Results (Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Specifically, the free cash flow improved by roughly $1.3 billion compared to the negative cash flow figure of the year before. Management attributes this to being smarter about expenditures (and as noted before the difference between an investment and an expense).

I have spent several articles on cash flow because the company started with virtually none. But cash enables the proper running and turnaround of a troubled business. Without cash, it is very easy to fail with an acquisition like this.

Notice that EBITDA went down for probably the first time since the acquisition and yet free cash flow still increased. That is an example of a first disciplined approach to cash expenditures.

At some point, revenues and other measures will increase in importance. But first of all, debt must be paid, and necessary expenditures made. That all takes cash, and you literally have to "pray" that management does not kill the business in the process of getting that cash.

Revenues and a lot of other measures will decline simply because there were a lot of unprofitable things being done. But a core business needs to be defined and that core needs to be built upon (one way or another). Therefore, while the market is concerned about a lot of downward trends, those other trends will likely become a higher priority in the future now that the cash flow and debt reduction appear to be getting under control.

Mr. Market has a right to be concerned because bad things can happen at this stage. Right now, though, it would appear that management has a few "bumps and bruises" from some missteps. But none of those appears to be fatal.

First Quarter Results - DTC

The most visible part of the company that the market supposedly pays the most attention to showed progress.

Warner Bros. Discovery DTC Results First Quarter 2024 (Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings Press Release First Quarter 2024)

The company reported both higher adjusted EBITDA and subscriber growth. The market may not think much of that growth compared with last year. But the key is that management stopped previously billion-dollar losses in this division earlier than planned.

That makes it possible for a more comfortable cash flow than planned combined with an early debt repayment and lower debt leverage than originally planned.

The key here is to continue the progress without a reversal. So far, so good. This is one important division that is likely to embark on successful growth earlier than some of the other divisions.

First Quarter Results - Studios

Studio results were down because the games part of this division did not exceed the last year's success in the first quarter. Movies actually did far better but were unable to overcome the results of the games and linear.

Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2024, Studios Results (Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings Press Release First Quarter 2024)

This is one area where quarterly results could vary considerably. A blockbuster movie or a winning game could make for a tough comparison the following year as consistency in this area is a very rare achievement when it comes to big winners.

One quarter will usually not determine the fiscal year because another quarter could easily offset whatever "good or bad" happened. However, the market interpretation of what happened could make the stock volatile on a quarterly basis.

First Quarter Results- Conclusion

Overall, the company showed cash flow improvement. Now management is likely to move towards growing the overall business with a keen eye towards profitability and cash flow in the future.

Clearly expenses got out of control when AT&T managed these assets because the overall business lost the focus on profitability. Multiple systems often means a lack of central focus and a lack of focused discipline. That appears to be an issue that the new management is tackling from the start of the acquisition.

Entertainment type assets often generate a lot of cash when well run. But these assets were never well run. So, it may be a little bit early to tell just how profitable the whole enterprise would end up being.

What is clear is that the losses are declining, and the debt is being repaid before it is due. So, the very basic first step has been accomplished. Now it's time for other measures that the market uses to rise in priority. That will likely happen as well. But overall, this process needs to be done correctly however long it takes and whatever the short-term cost to the stock price.

Interestingly, if that happens correctly, then this company could be worth quite a bit more than what Warner Bros. Discovery paid.

Valuation

John Malone, a board member stated that he sold puts to support the board. I covered this in a previous article. The best way to look at value is to assume that John Malone had a cost from those puts in the $20 range. He would normally look to triple his money in 5 years to cover the risk of something like this.

Now, the extra challenges may well delay that 5-year goal. But unless management states otherwise, the write-offs merely tell you the remaining assets will achieve that goal. I have yet to hear that future profitability was damaged therefore a write-off was indicated. Instead, the impairments likely eliminated values of assets that would not produce a reasonable profit. That expected profitability was likely moved to the remaining value. What actually happens and whether this is realistic remains to be seen. But it is not unusual to expect the same profitability until management states otherwise.

But you as an investor can invest in this strong buy recommendation at a cost lower than that of John Malone. Even if he does not meet his profitability goal, there is a good chance for that to triple from the current price on the idea that Mr. Market went overboard with pessimism and impatience over the size of the turnaround challenges.

Risks

The risk of actually permanently damaging parts of the business has declined considerably. Now it is more about building the core business that is left after shedding a lot of unprofitable parts. Still, management could make a mistake that could cost years of progress or worse.

Management could certainly be wrong about the profitability of the end result. The acquisition may therefore end up not benefitting future growth plans.

The market in which this company does business could change in unexpected ways that may well alter the original acquisition strategy either for better or worse.

The loss of key personnel could be particularly damaging to the company future at this stage until the turnaround is well established.