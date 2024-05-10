Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Savarese - Investor Relations
Thompson Lin - Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board
Stefan Murry - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities
Timothy Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets
Dave Kang - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics' First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for AOI [ph]. Please go ahead.

Lindsay Savarese

Thank you. I'm Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics. I am pleased to welcome you to AOI's first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2024 financial results and provided its outlook for the second quarter of 2024. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website and will be archived for one year.

Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Thompson will give an overview of AOI's Q1 results, and Stefan will provide financial details and the outlook for the second quarter of 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you to review AOI's Safe Harbor statement. On today's call, management will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions

Recommended For You

About AAOI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAOI

Trending Analysis

Trending News