MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 12:48 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.62K Followers

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Karrels - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Scott Koenig - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tara Bancroft - TD Cowen
Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners
Ashiq Mubarack - Citi
Kaveri Pohlman - BTIG
Stephen Willey - Stifel
John Miller - Evercore
Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets
Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities
Silvan Tuerkcan - Citizens JMP Securities
Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim Partners
Peter Lawson - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon. We will begin the MacroGenics 2024 First Quarter Corporate Progress and Financial Results Conference Call in just a moment. [Operator Instructions] At this point, I will turn the call over to Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of MacroGenics.

Jim Karrels

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to MacroGenics’ conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial and operational results. For anyone who has not had the chance to review these results, we issued a press release this afternoon outlining today’s announcements. This release is available under the Investors tab on our website at macrogenics.com. You may also listen to this conference call via webcast on our website, where it will be archived for 30 days beginning approximately 2 hours after the call is completed.

I would like to alert listeners that today’s discussion will include statements about the company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC.

Recommended For You

About MGNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGNX

Trending Analysis

Trending News