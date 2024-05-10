Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dara Dierks - Investor Relations
Ravi Venkatesan - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Stewart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Kennedy - William Blair
Josh Nichols - B. Riley
Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research
Vijay Devar - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cantaloupe Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dara Dirks. Please go ahead.

Dara Dierks

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Cantaloupe third quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today is Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Stewart, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today’s call, we would like to remind you that all statements included in this call other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of certain factors including but not limited to business, financial markets and economic conditions. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in our filings with the SEC and in the press release issued earlier today. Listeners are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which reflect management’s views only as of the date they are made.

Cantaloupe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This call will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful for among other things evaluating Cantaloupe’s operating results. These non-GAAP

