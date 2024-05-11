Palantir: Double Digit Growth Ahead, But More Opportunities If It Drops Further

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.53K Followers

Summary

  • PLTR has already pulled back by -9.8%, well underperforming the wider market at +3.2%, with it apparent that sentiments surrounding generative AI has finally entered normalization zones.
  • Even so, the SaaS company continues to report robust generative AI demand, growing operating margins, and increasing multi-year backlog.
  • Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the highly successful AIP boot camps and significant "deal cycle compression," as many customers signed days after the boot camps.
  • With PLTR already growing its customers base while reporting healthier balance sheet, we believe that it may continue growing at scale ahead.
  • With the market sentiments increasingly pessimistic, interested readers may want to observe the stock's movement before adding depending on their dollar cost averages.

Happy young man running on red columns

Klaus Vedfelt

We previously covered Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PLTR) in February 2024, discussing why we had chosen to downgrade the stock as a Hold, attributed to the massive baked-in premium observed in its stock valuations and pulled forward upside

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.53K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News