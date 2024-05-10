Balchem: A Tale Of Two Businesses

May 10, 2024 4:54 AM ETBalchem Corporation (BCPC) Stock
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Balchem Corporation's Q1 2024 earnings surpassed expectations, but the company's full-year bottom-line expansion could be slower than what it achieved for the first quarter.
  • The Human Nutrition & Health segment is riding on the supplements market's growth, while the Animal Nutrition & Health segment is encountering stiff competition in the European animal feed market.
  • It is a tale of two businesses for BCPC, which implies that the stock warrants a Neutral or Hold rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Woman shopping for multivitamins at pharmacy store

pawel.gaul/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I award a Hold investment rating to Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). My earlier update written on February 21, 2024 reviewed the company's Q4 2023 results.

The subject of this update is BCPC's most recent quarterly

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.76K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News