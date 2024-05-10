pawel.gaul/E+ via Getty Images

I award a Hold investment rating to Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). My earlier update written on February 21, 2024 reviewed the company's Q4 2023 results.

The subject of this update is BCPC's most recent quarterly financial disclosures. The company isn't firing on all cylinders to warrant a Buy rating. Balchem's Human Nutrition & Health segment is benefiting from the growth in the supplements market. On the flip side, its Animal Nutrition & Health segment has been hurt by tougher competition for its animal feed business in the European market. The mixed view for Balchem's two biggest segments or businesses indicates that the stock deserves a Hold rating.

Balchem Achieved Above-Expectations Revenue And Earnings For Q1

Last Friday before the market opened, BCPC published an announcement disclosing its financial results for the final quarter of the previous year. Balchem delivered positive growth in both its top line and bottom line for Q1 2024, and the company's key first quarter financial metrics surpassed the market's expectations.

Balchem's top line expanded by +4.8% QoQ and +3.1% YoY to $239.7 million in Q1 2024. This meant that the company's first quarter sales turned out to be +3.1% higher than the sell side's consensus revenue estimate of $232.5 million.

The company's better-than-expected sales for Q1 2024 was largely boosted by the +15.1% YoY growth in revenue for its Human Nutrition & Health segment.

BCPC emphasized at its first quarter analyst briefing that its "portfolio of minerals, nutrients and vitamins" that is part of the company's Human Nutrition & Health segment witnessed "very strong end consumer demand." This helps to explain why the top line for Balchem's Human Nutrition & Health segment grew significantly in the latest quarter.

BCPC's actual Q1 2024 normalized earnings per share or EPS was $1.03, which was equivalent to YoY and QoQ growth rates of +9.6% and +8.4%, respectively. The company had delivered a +5.1% bottom-line beat for Q1 2024, taking into consideration the analysts' consensus EPS forecast of $0.98.

An increase in sales contribution from more profitable products and a decline in production-related expenses were the main reasons for Balchem's Q1 bottom-line beat. At the company's Q1 2024 earnings call, BCPC drew attention to the "accelerated growth of our higher margin product lines" and the lower "raw material input costs."

It is fair to say that BCPC's Q1 2024 performance was reasonably good. But a closer look at Balchem's results at the business segment level (as detailed in the next section) raises concerns regarding the company's full-year 2024 prospects.

But There Is A Divergence In The Performance Of BCPC's Different Segments

Balchem derived 60%, 26%, 14% of its 2023 revenue from the Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products segments, respectively. The Other segment accounted for less than 0.1% of BCPC's top line for the prior year. These numbers are sourced from the company's May 2024 investor presentation slides.

I will be focusing on the company's two largest business segments (in terms of revenue contribution) for this article.

On the positive side of things, normalized operating profit for BCPC's Human Nutrition & Health segment rose by +43.3% YoY in Q1 2024.

It is reasonable to think that the Human Nutrition & Health segment can continue to grow at a fast pace in the foreseeable future. Balchem highlighted at the company's Q1 2024 results briefing that "the supplements market, which is the primary end market for our minerals, nutrients and vitamins" has performed well.

BCPC also added at the recent quarterly earnings call that "the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that we sell" like Vitamin K2 are seeing "more significant growth than the market as a whole" because of "increased awareness." As a validation of the company's views, a non-profit health organization International Life Sciences Institute Europe recently disclosed "the establishment of a new Task Force on Vitamin K2" in February 2024 to offer "evidence-based insights to enhance public awareness" relating to this nutrient.

On the negative side of things, Balchem's Animal Nutrition & Health segment saw its respective normalized operating income decrease by -75.8% YoY for the recent quarter.

The company shared at its first quarter earnings briefing that its "European feed grade choline business (part of the Animal Nutrition & Health business) has been negatively impacted by low cost products flooding the market."

At the company's Q1 analyst briefing, BCPC stressed that it is "looking into this unfair pricing behavior" to see if there is "potential for anti-dumping or other tariff relief." The company's European feed grade choline business might be under pressure for a prolonged period of time unless there are supportive government policies introduced to deal with the challenge posed by imports.

As such, it is understandable why the market anticipates that Balchem's normalized EPS expansion could potentially slow from +9.6% YoY in Q1 2024 to +6.0% for full-year 2024. While the outlook for the company's biggest business segment (Human Nutrition & Health) is positive, BCPC's second largest business segment (Animal Nutrition & Health) is facing significant competitive pressures.

Final Thoughts

BCPC is currently trading at a demanding consensus forward normalized P/E ratio of 37 times. Balchem is a play on growing demand for supplements driven by an increase in health consciousness, as evidenced by the strong performance of its Human Nutrition & Health segment. This warrants a premium valuation for the stock.

But a further expansion in Balchem's valuation multiple requires a turnaround of the company's Animal Nutrition & Health segment, which seems less likely to happen in the short term. Therefore, my Hold rating for BCPC stays unchanged.