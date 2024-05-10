J. Michael Jones

With a few exceptions, I am not a big fan of the retail space. I find it to be highly competitive and low margin. There are some interesting companies in this market, one example being Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Unlike a traditional retailer, it actually franchises out multiple retail concepts, the most popular of which is known as Plato's Closet. Although the company has achieved steady growth in recent years and I suspect that trend will likely continue, the stock is very expensive at this point in time.

To underscore just how expensive the stock is, we need only look back to October of 2022 when I last wrote about the business. Back then, I found the company to be appealing from an operational perspective. But shares were already trading at rather lofty multiples. Eventually, I concluded that article by rating the company a 'hold'. But since then, shares have skyrocketed 59.3%. That dwarfs the 33.2% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Quite frankly, shares have gone from being expensive to being ridiculously expensive. Although margins are strong because of the franchised setup, I cannot help but to be rather bearish on the picture moving forward. Because of this, I have decided to downgrade the company to a 'sell' to reflect my view that the stock is likely to underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Steady as she goes

Operationally speaking, Winmark is an interesting company. However, its fundamental growth has been quite slow in recent years. Consider revenue over the past three. Back in 2021, sales totaled $78.2 million. They grew to $81.4 million in 2022 before hitting $83.2 million last year. Most of the company's revenue, about 84.4% as of 2023, came from royalties. It does get some franchise fees, revenue from selling merchandise, leasing income, and some other sources of sales. But overwhelmingly, it's the royalty picture that pays the bills. This increase in revenue was driven largely by an expansion of royalty income thanks to higher franchisee retail sales and the addition of new stores. Over this three-year window of time, the company went from having 1,271 locations and operation to having 1,319.

With this revenue increase has also come a rise in profitability. Net income inched up from $39.9 million to $40.2 million over this three-year window. Other profitability metrics have been rather mixed. Operating cash flow, for instance, totaled $44 million last year. That was up from the $43.8 million in 2022, but down from the $48.3 million the year prior. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we do get a slight increase during this time from $43 million to $43.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $51.8 million to $54.1 million.

On April 17th, management announced financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue for that time actually fell slightly from $20.5 million to $20.1 million. This was in spite of the fact that royalties grew from $16.7 million to $17.3 million because of higher franchisee retail sales and from increasing the company's store count from 1,297 locations to 1,327. However, there were some weak spots that more than offset this. Leasing income, for instance, was cut in half from $1.6 million to only $0.8 million. And that was because of a reduction in equipment sales to customers and because of lower operating lease income year over year. Merchandise sales also fell by approximately $0.2 million thanks to a drop in buying group purchases by its franchisees.

With this drop in sales also came weaker profitability. Net income dipped from $8.9 million to $8.8 million. Operating cash flow fell from $13.9 million to $13.4 million, while the adjusted figure for this dipped from $9.8 million to $9.6 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company fell from $12.6 million to $12.4 million. None of this should be surprising. I say this because it's rare that, in the retail space, you see profits improve as sales drop. Of course, a company that generates most of its revenue from royalties could always be the exception. But that wasn't the case here thanks to higher income taxes and a modest uptick in selling, general, and administrative costs as the company incurred higher outside services expenses.

It's too early to know what the 2024 fiscal year is going to look like. Unfortunately, management doesn't really offer anything in the way of guidance. We do know that the company will likely continue expanding and it's very possible that sales will resume growth later on this year. But with how close profits are when looking at just the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, I don't think it would be a mistake to value the firm using results from 2022 and 2023.

In the chart above, I did just that. As you can see, the stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 32.8. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is a hefty 30.1, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 25.2. On this front, the company benefits from the fact that it only has $45.1 million in net debt. To be perfectly honest with you, these are the kinds of multiples that I would expect for a fast-growing company. But that's not the case here. Even though the company would deserve a premium over traditional retailers because of the franchised nature of its business, this is a premium that is just too difficult to digest. As an example, see how shares are priced as compared to five similar firms shown in the table below. On a price to earnings basis, three of the five companies were cheaper than it. But this number jumps to four of the five using the EV to EBITDA approach and, when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach, Winmark ended up being the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Winmark Corporation 32.8 30.1 25.2 Hibbett (HIBB) 10.6 9.2 4.7 National Vision Holdings (EYE) 50.6 8.9 32.7 The Container Store (TCS) 3.1 0.7 2.7 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) 45.6 2.5 18.4 Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) 7.1 4.9 5.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Although Winmark has an interesting business model, it's a difficult firm to consider buying at this point in time. In the long run, I fully expect further growth to occur. But with how pricey the stock is, even assuming that we don't see any worsening in financial results the rest of this year, I cannot help but to be rather bearish on the firm. At the end of the day, I believe that downgrading the company to a 'sell' makes sense.

