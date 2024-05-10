FS KKR: The Recovery Has Just Started And The Upside Is Still Huge

May 10, 2024 5:20 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)ARCC
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Going into 2024, I made a detailed analysis comparing FSK with ARCC. The conclusion was that while both are attractive investment choices, FSK is better positioned to deliver superior return.
  • So far, on a YTD basis, FSK's performance has been weak, mostly due to rising non-accruals.
  • Yet, FSK's Q1 2024 earnings report shows strong operating and portfolio performance, with improving dynamics and stabilization of non-accruals.
  • In this article I dissect the most recent earnings report and explain why I still remain bullish on FSK.
display stock market exchange and charts information

Nikada

As we entered 2024, I wrote an article - The Battle Of Two Goliaths: Ares Capital Vs, FS KKR, Which One Will Win In 2024? - comparing two largest BDCs with an aim to determine, which one of them will deliver superior

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.4K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News