Tapan Newpane/iStock via Getty Images

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) recently released its annual report, which included references to the 5G infrastructure plan that the Indian government is currently undertaking. With this driver of business growth, the recent digital transformation and digitalization growth, capacity increases, and the impressive expectations about forward EBITDA growth could bring significant demand for the stock.

Business Model

Serving more than 10,000 businesses by 2023, Sify Technologies is an Indian company that offers a broad portfolio of digital solutions that include cloud storage, data storage centers, and security services among others.

In addition, it is recognized as the first company in the country to offer digital and technological infrastructure solutions. Currently, its scope of activities is in 6 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Despite conducting its business in three specific lines that target the type of client they provide services to, the operations are conducted via a single operations segment that brings together its more than 3,500 employees. Furthermore, via this segment, the company manages the online network that currently covers more than 1,600 cities globally. This segment grouped the previous three business areas that were divided into digital solutions, storage center services, and centralized network services.

With 5 distribution centers in India and 11 storage centers internationally, Sify expands its operational capacity year after year, and aims to continue focusing on the international expansion strategy, setting up a diversified business model with regard to clients from global reach, clients from regional markets as well as local and individual clients. In this regard, investors may want to have a look at the new projects in the National Capital Region, and another at Chennai.

For the Fiscal 2025, there are two greenfield projects which will go live. One at Noida, which is the National Capital Region, Delhi, another at Chennai. These two facilities will go live. And in the next fiscal, there will be additional capacity, which will come up in Mumbai and in another of the cities which will happen, which we are at the early stages of finalizing our design and plan for the same. Source: Earnings Call

Considering the recent earnings results, it is not ideal that quarterly revenue was lower than expected. With that, the company recently delivered a new annual report with plenty of information about potential FCF drivers for the coming years. Even if the quarterly earnings were not that beneficial, Sify Technologies is worth a close look.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Highly Fragmented Market

The market for digital infrastructure solutions is highly broad and highly fragmented since there are a large number of participants that offer specific services compared to a concentration of large companies that offer a diversified portfolio for this type of solution. In any case, at the local level, it is undoubtedly the reference company within this type of market for being the pioneer in development and for the positioning it currently maintains.

At an international level, the market is, however, captured by technology companies from other regions such as the United States and Japan, which have historically led the way in this type of development. Ultimately, long-term forecasts on the behavior of this market are uncertain, since the permanent appearance of small competitors as well as the levels of technological innovation in the products offered can generate major changes from one moment to the next.

FCF Driver 1: Digital Transformation And Digitalization Could Accelerate FCF Growth

In the last quarterly report, management noted that digital transformation, application modernization, and AI enablement could be catalysts for the company's organization. In my view, considering the number of players out there looking to include digitalization and AI enablement in their daily processes, Sify Technologies may see significant business growth in the coming years. Under my best-case scenario, I included FCF growth because of these reasons.

As Enterprises advance their digital transformation and digitalization goals, they are strategically realigning their digital architecture across applications, hybrid cloud, network, security, and edge environments. Customer experience, business continuity, cybersecurity, application modernization, and AI enablement are the pivotal catalysts driving this recalibration. Source: Press Release

FCF Driver 2: Growth Thanks To The 5G Infrastructure Plan May Accelerate FCF Growth

In my view, the combination of organic and inorganic growth has given Sify positive results. In the last annual report, the company reported different acquisitions.

On March 22, 2023, SIFY acquired Patel Auto Engineering Company (India) Private Limited ("PAECIPL") through a share purchase agreement, for consideration of ₹ 525 million (US$ 6.32 million) paid to shareholders of PAECIPL. On September 1, 2023, SIFY acquired SKVR Software Solution Private Limited ("SKVR"), an IT & ITeS company, through a share purchase agreement. Pursuant to the share purchase agreement, shareholders of SKVR received ₹400 million with 51% and 49% of the purchase price paid by Sify Technologies Limited and SISL, respectively. SKVR holds 19,305 square meters of land allotted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority ("NOIDA") for a period of 90 years (which began in the year 2006). Source: 20-F

At present, at the local level, Sify will seek to position itself as one of the developers of the 5G infrastructure plan that the Indian government established and is carrying out. It is expected that in 2025 there will be more than 500 million users connected to this network, with an average use of 50 gigabytes of network per device.

Local positioning is the center of Sify's current strategy, being a service provider for the 5 largest companies in the country in terms of cell phones. This, however, does not mean that the company will stop expanding internationally, which has been demonstrated via the investments that the company made between 2022 and 2023 in the Silicon Valley area, as stated in its latest annual report. In its most recent press release, the company has reported the results of the last quarter of operations, revealing growth in its three business areas and reporting a series of national and international capital investments for the development of infrastructure.

Superior Net Sales Growth As Compared To Peers May Interest Investors

In my view, investors could soon have a growing interest in the company as forward revenue growth appears significantly higher than that of competitors. Forward EBITDA growth stands at close to 27%, which is significantly higher than what companies in the same sector report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If investors start pulling their investments from competitors and buy shares of Sify Technologies, we could see decreases in the cost of capital. In my DCF models, I used a WACC close to 9.4%.

FCF Driver 3: The India Data Center Market Grows At A Double Digit

The India Data Center Market size is expected to grow at close to 18% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. In addition, the global cloud data center market size could also grow at close to 10% CAGR from 2024 to 2033. With these figures, I think that the company will most likely benefit from market growth. Under my best-case scenario, I assumed median net income growth close to 11.25%, which, I believe, is conservative.

The India Data Center Market size is estimated at 2.01 thousand MW in 2024, and is expected to reach 4.77 thousand MW by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Source: Mordorintelligence The global cloud data center market size was estimated at USD 26.66 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 69.45 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 10.05% from 2024 to 2033. Source: Precedenceresearch

A Large Amount Of Property, Plant, And Equipment

In the last report, the company noted cash worth $49 million, with restricted cash of about $5.2 billion. The largest asset is represented by property, plant, and equipment worth $386 million. I believe that the balance sheet appears solid with total assets/total liabilities of more than 1x and a current ratio of over 1x too.

Source: 20-F

As of March 31, 2024, the company reported long-term borrowings worth $211 million, with short-term borrowings of about $77 million. With net debt/EBITDA close to 1.4x, I do not think that the total amount of debt appears scary. It is also worth noting that the net debt/EBITDA declined recently.

Source: 20-F Source: YCharts

Financial Model Under My Best-Case Scenario Including FCF Drivers Implied A Valuation Of $1.38 Per Share

Under this scenario, I have positive expectations for the year 2034, supported by recent Sify analysis and my recent assumptions. I assumed that Sify Tech would deliver 2034 net income of INR2.218 million, with median net income growth close to 11.25%.

Source: My Expectations

I also project 2034 depreciation and amortization, and impairment of goodwill worth close to INR3.520 billion, while the gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment would be -INR2 million.

With doubtful receivables and advances of INR1,248 million as well as stock compensation expense of INR69 million, I included net finance expense of at least INR761 million.

In addition to an amortization of leasehold prepayments of -INR140 million, I anticipate a tax expense close to INR218 million, with changes in trade and other receivables of close to -INR630 million and changes in inventories close to INR1,579 million. Besides, with changes in contract costs of around INR528 million, I included changes in contract liabilities of INR213 million, accompanied by a change in other assets of around -INR66 million.

Finally, I project 2034 change in trade and other payables of INR2,505 million, a change in employee benefits of -INR6 million, and income taxes received of around INR242 million. With these results, we can expect a 2034 CFO of INR11,899 million. After deducting a capex of at least -INR3,984 million, 2034 FCF is projected to be INR7,915 million.

Source: My Expectations

Taking into account a WACC of 9.40%, we can expect a NPV to FCF worth at least INR11,159 million. Additionally, with an EV/FCF of 9.7x, I assumed that the TV would be close to INR76,781 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The results would include a total enterprise value of INR39,739 million and equity of INR21,029 billion. Dividing this amount by the outstanding shares of 182.864 million, we obtain a price per share of INR115. If we convert this price to dollars, it would result in a share price of $1.38.

Source: My Expectations

Financial Model Under My Worst-Case Scenario, Which Includes Failed FCF Drivers

Under this case scenario, we have less encouraging expectations, based on a thorough analysis of the latest news about Sify and failed FCF drivers. I also took into account previous cash flow statements, and the most recent 20-F report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We project the following financial results for fiscal year 2034. We estimate a net income of INR1495 million. The median net income growth would be close to 5.16%.

I also assumed that 2034 depreciation and amortization, and impairment of goodwill could reach at least INR4766 million, with gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment of about -INR4 million.

Our projections also suggest a provision for doubtful receivables and advances of INR975 million, along with stock compensation expense of INR51 million, and a resulting net finance expense of at least INR1,415 million.

I also assumed the impact of unrealized gain on account of exchange differences of at least -INR5 million, in addition to an amortization of leasehold prepayments of -INR0.160 million. Besides, with a tax expense close to INR395 million, changes in trade and other receivables of about -INR642 million, and changes in inventories close to INR1,066 million, I also assumed 2034 change in contract assets of at least -INR13 million.

To conclude, our estimates indicate a change in trade and other payables of INR2,608 million, a change in employee benefits of almost -INR20 million, and income taxes of around -INR881 million. With this data, we project a 2034 CFO of INR11,878 million, and if we assume capex of at least INR3.948 million, 2034 FCF would be close to INR7.894 million.

Source: My Expectations

Given a WACC of 10%, NPV for the FCF would be at least INR13,272 million. Additionally, with EV/FCF of 8.45x, we estimate that the TV would be INR66,705 million.

The NPV of TV would be around INR23,379 million, resulting in a total EV of close to INR36,652 million. We obtain an equity of INR17,942 million. By dividing the equity by the outstanding shares of 182.864 million, we obtain a price per share of INR98. If we convert this price to dollars, it would give us a price per share of $1.18.

Source: My Expectations

Risks From The Indian Market

Due to the positioning that this company has and the growth forecasts that exist in India, specifically in the digital and connectivity markets in this country, it is difficult to imagine a series of significant risks in the short term.

In this sense, a radical disruption in the local digital environment, a deep economic crisis that prevents consumers from accessing payment for new technologies, or the development of digital businesses in general can compromise the projections on which the company is based for its future actions.

Our customers' IT spending of customers is often driven by their growth in revenue. Economic contractions may reduce the IT spending budgets of our customers which may adversely affect our revenue, profitability and results of operation. Source: 20-F

In the same way and due to the breadth that the particular Indian market offers, an increase in competition is to be expected due to the arrival of foreign companies in this market, although it is difficult to imagine. This means a large displacement in the portion that is currently captured.

Regarding international expansion intentions, this does entail a series of risks on the one hand due to the current economic crisis and on the other due to the decisions made by the company in relation to its investments such as the one it has carried out in the area of Silicon Valley in the last year.

Final Thoughts

Sify Technologies reports exposure to the data center market, which is expected to grow at double-digit. The 5G infrastructure plan that the Indian government established along with recent investments in new capacity could accelerate net FCF growth. In addition, with management noting in the last quarter that recent digital transformation and digitalization are considered catalysts, I believe that more investors could have a look at the company.