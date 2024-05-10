Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Let's face it - broad based emerging markets have been terrible performers. You look at any emerging market diversified index and, for the most part, it's gone nowhere for well over a decade. This despite cheap valuations and underinvestment. For this to change, you really need to have a secular period of dollar weakness, given that there appears to be a strong link between the direction of the Dollar and capital flows to markets outside the US. This will happen at some point, of course, and for long-term investors, that would be the catalyst to consider the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Launched on January 14, 2010, this ETF aims to closely track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Index, a widely recognized benchmark that captures the returns of large- and mid-cap equities across more than 20 emerging market countries. With $8.8 billion in net assets under management, and a remarkably low expense ratio of 0.11%, SCHE can't be ignored for whenever the cycle inevitable turns in favor of international investing.

A Look Inside The Fund

Despite SCHE having exposure to 1,996 positions, it's got some heavy concentration in the top name. Taiwan Semiconductor has the largest weighting at 8.33%, followed by Tencent, which is a distant second at 4.05%.

Despite Taiwan Semiconductor having the largest single weighting, this is a fund that is heavily exposed to the Financial sectors. This is an important consideration for investors, given that Technology has been the sector with the most outsized performance for US markets over the last decade. If we have a cycle shift that favors value/Financials over growth/Technology, then SCHE should benefit from that sector positioning.

I mentioned earlier in the article that emerging market proxies like this have been abysmal performers, and when we look at the country allocations, it's clear why. Over 27% of the fund is exposed to China. Those markets have been in a deep bear market and contraction given the country's economic missteps and real estate crash. This has been a major drag for years. At some point, this changes, but keep in mind that if you're bullish on SCHE, you better be bullish on China.

Peer Comparison: Standing Out in the Crowd

One such fund worth comparing SCHE to is the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), which aims to replicate the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Net Index. Comparing the two funds to each other shows they've had ebbs and flows within a broad range. Yes, SCHE has underperformed as of late, but it had several month periods where it outperformed. No clear winning in my view from that standpoint.

Evaluating the Pros and Cons

Investing in emerging markets isn't easy. Sure - this fund offers exposure to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, where rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are driving consumer demand and economic expansion. The fund's low expense ratio and broad diversification across countries, sectors, and individual holdings mitigate concentration risks and potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns. All of this is appealing.

But there's a problem - tech and US stock market dominance. Emerging markets economies are often more susceptible to political instability, regulatory uncertainties, and currency fluctuations, which can introduce additional risks to investors. The US less so on that front. Furthermore, liquidity constraints and limited transparency in some emerging markets can pose challenges for investors seeking to enter or exit positions promptly.

It is also worth noting that emerging markets can be more volatile than their developed counterparts, with the potential for significant swings in both directions. More risk has not yielded more return in this part of the equity landscape. Perhaps this will change, but it remains challenging cycle-wise for now for long-term investors.

Conclusion: Good Fund But Hard To Wait

With its low expense ratio, and broad diversification, this is a good fund if bullish on emerging markets overall. The issue isn't the fund but the cycle still favoring US markets, with a lack of persistent momentum in anything outside the Americas. Whenever the Dollar re-enters a secular downtrend, and a rotation from growth sector to value takes place, this will be one of the funds to heavily consider buying into. For now, though, from a buy and hold perspective, this is a pass until other dynamics change (and they will).