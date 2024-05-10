Just_Super

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is a security and authentication software vendor.

I have covered OneSpan since June 2022, maintaining a Hold rating. The stock has been flat since against the market, rallying 35%. My latest article, from February 2024, maintained the Hold rating on the basis of slow execution of the cost reduction plan announced in 2022, and no growth in the company's "growth segment" of Digital Agreements.

In this article, I review the 1Q24 results and earnings call. The company surprised on the upside with a significant reduction in OpEx, which, coupled with revenue growth (part of it being nonrecurring), led to an explosion in operating income. The stock jumped almost 20% after the earnings release.

I believe OneSpan's expense reduction is very commendable. If maintained, the company could post positive net income in more than five years for the first time. However, I also believe that the company is having trouble growing and that its current valuation requires growth in the future to be justified. Therefore, I maintain my Hold rating on OSPN, albeit with an improved outlook.

1Q24 record profitability

OneSpan's 1Q24 was a quarter to celebrate. The company posted an operating income of $15.6 million, compared to only $6 million one quarter before, and a net income of $13.5 million, compared to five years of almost consistent losses.

OpEx rationalization finally arrived: Since late 2022, OneSpan has been clamoring for a restructuring plan to bring annual savings in OpEx. Indeed, these savings materialized in 1Q24. The company's revenues grew about $7.2 million YoY, but the company posted an operating income of $23 million above 1Q23 figures. That means the majority of the improvement came from the cost side.

OneSpan has made cuts mostly in corporate and sales. Corporate unallocated expenses fell $15 million YoY, according to the company's 10-Q for 1Q24. Since starting its restructuring program, the company fired 290 employees or about 1/3 of its employee base. Most of those layoffs happened after 2Q23, when the company posted 840 employees against the current 640. Most jobs were lost in sales, marketing, and customer service, an area that lost 172 employees compared to one year ago. The next area was R&D, with 66 net layoffs, followed by G&A, with 36 net layoffs.

Growth is not materializing: The company's 1Q24 was an outlier, and management guided for more moderate growth and margins for the rest of the year. One reason is that $5 million in revenues were caused by earlier-than-expected contract renewals, meaning a nonrecurring impact. Without those $5 million, quarterly revenue would have sat at $60 million for the quarter, compared with $57.7 million last year, or a growth of 4%.

The company posts prominent growth figures on its subscription and recurring business, mainly from cannibalizing license and on-premise revenue. This process is mostly complete, so the company cannot continue posting that growth in subscriptions forward.

The aggregate effect, though, is very slow growth. This is evident from the company's revenue trends posted on their investor presentation for 1Q24. Again, if we remove $5 million from the security solutions and total company numbers for 1Q24, revenue is flat. Digital Agreements, which the company touted as the star segment in need of nurturing from the Security Solutions cash cow, has been flat for two years.

Revenue by quarter and segment - OSPN (OSPN's Investor Presentation)

Valuation

Even if the company is not able to grow, I find that the expense cuts are a very valuable development. If the Digital Agreements segment is not performing, at least the company stopped investing in it as much (the segment reached breakeven for the first time in 1Q24).

With about $65 million in net cash and the expectation of holding $70 million in cash by year-end, OneSpan trades at an EV of $400 million, at current prices, after the 17% rally post 1Q24 earnings.

I always try to invert the valuation, asking what is needed from the company to generate a 10% earnings yield going forward. I believe 10% is a standard rate of return, valuable for a stable small-cap company. We can adjust the rate of return lower or higher based on company and management quality.

To generate a 10% earnings yield on an EV of $400 million, OneSpan needs to generate NOPAT of $40 million or about $53 million in operating income, considering an effective tax rate of 25%.

If we assume that SG&A is going to decrease to $120 million on a TTM basis, representing at least $50 million in yearly savings (or more than $15 million reduction in OpEx per quarter), then the company needs to post $173 million in gross profits.

I believe an assumption of gross margins of 67 is correct for OneSpan. The company posted a 69% gross margin last quarter but management guided for lower margins in the future.

With gross margins of 67% and OpEx of $120 million, the company should post $256 million in revenues to generate $53 million in operating income or an EV/NOPAT multiple of 10x.

Compared with $237 million in current revenues ($242 million minus $5 million non-recurring), this represents a growth expectation of 'only' 8%.

Now, the question moves to execution.

First, can the company maintain OpEX at a $120 million run rate? Management believes it is very possible; in fact, they guided for further annual savings in the order of $10 million. If we eventually reached $110 million in OpEx at 67% gross margins, the company would generate a 10% earnings yield on its current EV with its current revenues.

Second, can the company grow? This is more difficult, in my opinion. The reason is that it has not grown so far, and it now has half the salespeople. Further, product mentions are totally absent from the company's earning calls and even from the company's business press releases. The calls do not mention customer wins or efforts either.

Overall, however, I believe OneSpan's price is relatively fair but not an opportunity, given that the company has rationalized its costs but has not posted significant growth milestones.