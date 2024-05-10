Iryna Drozd

Rithm Capital Continues To Deliver

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) stock has remained incredibly resilient, easily outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) on a total return basis since my last bullish RITM update in February 2024. I urged RITM investors to capitalize on its post-earnings decline after its Q4 earnings then, confident in RITM's robust buying momentum. My bullish thesis on the leading mREIT has panned out, notwithstanding the concerns over the timing and extent of the Fed's anticipated rate cuts in 2024.

Furthermore, Rithm Capital delivered a solid earnings performance in Rithm's Q1 earnings release in late April. Rithm's earnings available for distribution surpassed Wall Street's estimates, while also producing notable growth in RITM's book value per share. Accordingly, Rithm posted an EAD of $0.48 in Q1, above analysts' estimates of $0.39. In addition, Rithm posted a book value per share of $12.19, an increase from Q4's $11.90 metric.

Rithm Capital Diversifies Its Business Model

Accordingly, management articulated that Rithm Capital's "well-balanced" business model contributed to its Q1 performance "in a positive way." Consequently, I assessed that Rithm has demonstrated its ability to deliver solid results in its core MSR origination and servicing segment while growing its alternative asset management and ex-MSR business lines.

Notwithstanding the recent surge in mortgage rates above the 7.2% level, RITM's price action suggests investors aren't concerned. I assessed that Rithm Capital had demonstrated its ability to benefit from robust originations growth in Q1, posting a 21% QoQ increase and a 54% YoY growth. Rithm's servicing business also posted strong growth momentum, notching a 15% YoY increase in unpaid principal balance. As a result, these were crucial in underpinning Rithm's core MSR business, driving its EAD for investors.

Moreover, given the recent softer employment data, I gleaned that the uncertainties attributed to the Fed's hawkish posture have been lowered. Despite that, it's a higher-for-longer interest rate environment could persist as Fed policymakers attempt to keep the market on its toes. Despite that, Rithm Capital has astutely hedged its positions in anticipation of a more dovish outlook as it balances the tailwinds from potentially increased origination opportunities with possibly higher prepayment risks. However, it should also stabilize Rithm Capital's MSR portfolio, helping to lower spread volatility, which should benefit RITM's book value per share.

Asset Management Not Significant Yet

Observant RITM investors should know by now that management is committed to growing its alternative asset management portfolio. However, the segment's contribution to RITM's overall portfolio and earnings potential is still nascent. Accordingly, Rithm's asset management business notched a $76M revenue in Q1, accounting for just 6% of Rithm's overall revenue base. Therefore, I assessed it should not lead to a sharp valuation re-rating in the near term.

RITM Vs. Alternative Asset Management Peers adjusted forward earnings multiple (TIKR)

However, the opportunity for higher valuation multiples likely appeals to Rithm Capital as it continues to build its asset management segment. As seen above, RITM is valued at a forward EAD multiple of just 6.5x, well below the leading players in the alternative asset management space.

Therefore, the potential for a more robust valuation upgrade could be significant if management can execute and diversify its revenue and earnings capacity well beyond the MSR space.

Is RITM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RITM price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding the near-term uncertainties highlighted above, RITM's price action remains robust. Accordingly, RITM's buyers have defended pullbacks resolutely, corroborating its uptrend continuation thesis.

Income investors will likely find its forward dividend yield of nearly 9% attractive, lending further credence to RITM's bullish thesis. Furthermore, Rithm Capital's solid execution of increasing its book value per share will likely underpin RITM stock's buying sentiments, as RITM seems far from overvalued.

As a result, I see little reason to justify a downward shift in my bullish rating and encourage RITM holders to continue buying on pullbacks.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!