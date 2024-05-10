EschCollection

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is a real estate financing company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans. It lends money to borrowers across various real estate sectors such as hotels, industrial, retail, multifamily, self-storage and office.

SVEN initially started out as a real estate investor. By late 2020, it moved away from this strategy and became a first mortgage lender in middle markets and transitional commercial deals. Today, it provides commercial loans to real estate developers by first vetting the deal, and the borrowers, and determining how viable the project is.

SEVN offers a unique value proposition for investors instead of passively investing in real estate, it does its due diligence on each active real estate deal. This makes SEVN more careful in how it grows its profit.

The company has grown and continues to grow in the past few years as it finds good deals to loan in. This is evident in its growing distribution. I believe SEVN growth trajectory is on the upswing.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stands Out as Mortgage Lender

Private real estate lending has been growing in recent years. It offers an avenue to invest in the real estate industry without having to actively manage a property. The returns are also higher at shorter investment durations, so real estate lenders can get in and out of deals quicker.

However, for a small private real estate lender, some pitfalls make private real estate lending risky:

Real estate is a "who you know" type of business, so having a large network is key to finding competitive deals

Doing the proper due diligence on a borrower's project and checking a borrower's creditworthiness takes resources and time

Interest rate fluctuations could affect lender returns

Higher barriers to entry because private lending is a high capital investment

There have been media reports of private lenders losing their capital because the borrowers have mismanaged the business or even due to fraud.

This is why SEVN stands out as a company to invest in:

It has a rigorous vetting system for selecting the right borrower Its association with The RMR Group (RMR) provides SEVN with future loan opportunities. RMR is a real estate-focused company with over $41 billion in assets under management and manages over 2,000 properties. It has experience in loan executions from originations, and underwriting, to asset management

SEVN is very picky when it assesses each loan application. It has a funnel system where it screens over $1 billion worth of loan applications a month, with average loan sizes of $36 million. About 10% of these loan applications are issued a term sheet. From the term sheets, about 1% of it becomes a closed loan:

Loan Due Diligence (Seven Hills Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

Besides a robust due diligence system, SEVN`s loans are well diversified across industries and geography. Not one asset or geography has more than 35% of the loan dollar total.

It should be noted that office loans make up 34% of the total, and the US office sector is struggling overall. However, not one office loan in SEVN's portfolio has defaulted. This speaks to the rigorous system SEVN employs in sifting out strong loan applications to lend to:

Loan Diversification (Seven Hills Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

Risk: Seven Hills Realty Trust Lends at Floating Rate Interest

All 26 loans in SEVN's book are lent at an interest rate based on "SOFR plus market competitive margin". SOFR is a secured overnight financing rate, and it measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities. In more simplistic terms, it is a variable rate driven by market demand for short-term cash.

Why this matters because variable interest rates are sensitive to interest rate hikes and cuts. In the past 18 months, when interest rates have been on the rise, SEVN enjoyed additional income. However, when interest rates fall, this negatively impacts SEVN's bottom line:

Interest Rate Sensitivity (Seven Hills Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

Whether interest rates rise or fall, borrowers will always need access to capital, so SEVN can always adjust its market competitive margins accordingly.

Seven Hills Realty Trust: Steadily Improving Financials

In its most recent quarterly update, SEVN beat prior expectations with an increase in revenue and EPS. In looking at the F-Score, SEVN finances show a slight deterioration of its finances, but its fundamentals are still strong:

F Score (Seven Hills Realty Trust Financials 2021 to 2023) F Score (Seven Hills Realty Trust Financials 2021 to 2023)

The F-Score measures whether a company is financially strong or financially weak. The higher the score (out of 9) the stronger the company is.

In the past 3 years, SEVN's F Score has declined from a 6 to a 3. Although this may seem alarming at first glance, it is not that bad. The F-Score measures whether there has been an improvement or worsening effect from the prior year. So, the F-Score only gets a point if it is an improvement.

In the past 3 years, Covid and tighter borrowing restrictions have made lending tougher in the debt markets. For SEVN, its gross profit margins, current ratios, and leverage have slightly declined. However, its business is still operating fine as it didn't need to issue more shares and its current ratio remains healthy at 23.07 to 1. On a brighter note, its return on assets continues to inch slightly upwards.

These aren't bad figures given what the US economy has gone through in the past 3 years.

In looking at its dividends, its current dividend yield is ~10.92% (based on the stock price of May 3, 2024):

Dividends (Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividends)

This is a pretty high return for a relatively low-risk stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust vs. The Competition

In comparing the PE ratio to its competitors, SVEN does pretty well for itself:

SVEN vs competition (Stock Analysis)

As per the above analysis, not many publicly traded commercial mortgage lenders are doing well in this space. Companies showing N/A are unprofitable, so there is no PE ratio to calculate. The one firm that comes close to SVEN is Arbor Realty Trust, and its business is more diversified into residential and commercial financing. However, its earnings per share are slightly lower than SVEN and trades at a higher price point.

SVEN trades at a relatively good price point in comparison to its peers and at a reasonable price-to-earnings multiple.

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a Buy

For investors looking for diversification across different real estate assets, SVEN is a good stock to invest in. Instead of owning real estate companies, SVEN takes a first mortgage position on the property, and this gives it priority over equity investors if the property is ever liquidated.

Another way, SEVN minimizes risk is its due diligence team spends a lot of time analyzing each loan application, its business, and the borrowers. Within the loan portfolio, SEVN also has a lot of diversification across different industries and geography.

I find SEVN's business fundamentals to be quite sound. Its access to a wider breadth of potential borrowers through RMR gives it a competitive advantage other lenders may not have. Although future interest rate cuts will dampen SEVN's business. At the end of the day, SEVN runs its business well and a more than 10% dividend yield is quite compelling.

Given its reasonable price, investors should consider buying it at the current price. Keep in mind, investors are buying it to collect its dividends and not necessarily for its capital appreciation. In the past 3 years, the stock price has never moved above $14.

I'm bullish on Seven Hills Realty Trust.