Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 5:56 AM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.63K Followers

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Helmy Eltoukhy - Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli Talasaz - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Massaro - BTIG
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Daniel Arias - Stifel Financial
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Brennan - TD Cowen
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Casey Woodring - JPMorgan
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for attending the Guardant Health Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Kate and I will be the moderator for today’s call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode, and will be until the question-and-answer portion of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Eric [ph] with Guardant Health. You may proceed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Earlier today, Guardant Health released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Joining me today from Guardant are Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-CEO; AmirAli Talasaz, Co-CEO; and Mike Bell, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. This call will also include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude certain specific items. Additional information regarding material risks and uncertainties, as well as reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the press release Guardant issued today, as well as in our 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Guardant disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise financial projections and forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events

Recommended For You

About GH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GH

Trending Analysis

Trending News