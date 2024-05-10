hapabapa

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is a leader in marketing automation software for small and medium-sized enterprises. Its product offering consists of marketing, sales and customer services, customer relationship management, and additional integrated apps and tools. As investors moved money away from growth stocks during a post-COVID crash, HubSpot's stock fell 70% from highs of almost $850 per share and currently sits at $636. However, as of late, I believe HubSpot’s future value will be driven by their new pricing strategy and ramp of GenAI adoption, allowing the company to grow revenue and market share while decreasing customer churn.

NYSE

Q1 Earnings Recap

On May 8th, 2024, HubSpot released their earnings for the quarter ended March 4th, 2024. HubSpot provided earnings of $1.68 a share and revenue of $617.4 million, representing a 40% increase in EPS and a 23% increase in sales from the year prior, which was $1.20 a share and $502 million in sales. HubSpot also beat analyst expectations, as analysts expected $1.50 per share and $598 million in sales.

I believe HubSpot solidified its positioning within the CRM sector through its earnings call. They revealed they are still in a fantastic position to grow and their YoY numbers have proven it. From Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, subscription revenue and professional services increased 23% and 15% respectively. Their operating cash flow increased 56.72% from $80.1 million to $127.1 million. Overall, their guidance for total revenue in fiscal year 2024, is expected to be within a range of $2.55 billion and $2.56 billion. These data points reveal more color on HubSpot’s business and continue to prove that 2024 will be a strong fiscal year.

HubSpot’s Clearbit Acquisition

Clearbit, founded in 2015, scaled its users to 400,000, business customers to 1,500+, and revenues to $31.5 million dollars by year-end of 2023. Their mission was to collect data and transform it to benefit their customers. The transformed data, Clearbit’s product offering, would become integral to a business’s success, as it would offer tools to enhance business intelligence, lead sourcing, and marketing. At the core of Clearbit’s products, a large language model (LLM) and generative AI (GenAI) are situated to further enhance their capabilities and satisfy customer demands in real time.

HubSpot’s acquisition of Clearbit was announced on November 1st, 2023, and completed on December 4th, 2023. Clearbit was acquired for $150 million, in cash, and priced at 4.76x their 2023 revenues. This acquisition prompted the combination of an LLM and GenAI data platform, which was valued at $250 million and backed by Bedrock, Battery, Cross Creek, and Zetta Venture Partners in 2019, and a strong B2B customer platform. Clearbit will become integrated into HubSpot customer’s platform and HubSpot will continue to advance their product offering to improve small and medium-sized businesses.

There are various reasons why I view this acquisition to be a catalyst for HubSpot. For starters, the two companies share comparable customers, as both their product offerings aim to help small and medium-sized businesses. HubSpot can recognize revenue synergies from Clearbit’s 400,000 users and 1500+ business customers by cross-selling. The intangibles that were recognized in this acquisition are included in HubSpot’s goodwill and are stated in their 10K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The figure below is a snapshot of HubSpot’s 10K fair value assumptions of Clearbit. Through my analysis, I recognize the acquisition to be beneficial and HubSpot did not acquire significant levels of liabilities. Most of the acquisition was priced in through assets and there was a $127,094,000 worth of goodwill created. The goodwill is 5.86% of HubSpot’s 2023 revenue of $2,170,230,000. I view the goodwill balance must be accounted for when considering HubSpot’s future revenue growth rates because the goodwill created in this acquisition was attributed to estimates and assumptions regarding revenue growth.

10-K

I believe this acquisition to yield positive results for HubSpot because many tech companies with competent management teams, like HubSpot’s, have been acquiring AI companies. This strategy has been executed throughout 2023 by companies such as Snowflake (SNOW), Amazon (AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Airbnb (ABNB), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and many more. The goal is to expand technological capabilities, boost revenue growth, expand market share, and improve existing products through the acquisitions of AI startups.

I feel HubSpot’s acquisition of Clearbit is most comparable to Airbnb’s acquisition of GamePlanner AI. Airbnb acquired GamePlanner in August 2023 for $200 million. Airbnb’s intent behind this acquisition was to apply GamePlanner’s AI technology to bolster Airbnb’s original product. They want to boost customer retention and revenue growth by transforming customer data to provide a unique and very personalized consumer experience in real-time. This vision is comparable to HubSpot’s ambition to capitalize on AI’s capabilities to personalize data for small and medium-sized businesses.

Therefore, as the trend to integrate LLM and GenAI into existing products subsists, I believe that HubSpot has acquired a phenomenal LLM and GenAI platform to bolster their original products. Clearbit has historically grown demand and revenue significantly and has been backed by leading venture capital firms.

Rumors of Alphabet’s Acquiring HubSpot

Recently, there has been an uptick in technology mergers and acquisitions. Following this trend, rumors have sparked Alphabet’s (GOOGL) desire to acquire HubSpot at a $35 billion valuation. The rumors have stuck and have even pointed to Alphabet meeting with Morgan Stanley investment bankers regarding the potential strategic acquisition. The strategic acquisition will allow Alphabet to strengthen its customer relationship management and its cloud computing business offerings. The cost synergies and revenue synergies are apparent as Alphabet is a leading provider of technology-enabled services and HubSpot is a leader in customer relationship management.

I believe the cost synergies can easily be deduced due to Alphabet’s cemented leadership position within the technology space. There will be cost-cutting around data centers, R&D, employees, cost of goods, and much more. On the other hand, this deal’s revenue synergies can also be leveraged in various ways. I believe a substantial amount of goodwill can be created through cross-selling, acquisition of customers, acquisition of brand, economies of scale, and synergies from knowledge transfer. For these reasons, I believe this acquisition would be beneficial for the bottom line and long-term shareholder value of both Alphabet and HubSpot.

The speculated purchase price is undetermined, but I speculate the deal will be accretive due to the apparent synergies. Right now, HubSpot is valued at a $30.73 billion enterprise value and $30.66 billion equity value. If Alphabet’s bid occurs and is accepted, it would be great for both companies. However, these rumors may never come to fruition as the technology industry has been under scrutiny by President Joe Biden’s administration. Alphabet, as a major technology company, would have to navigate the heightened antitrust regulations and scrutiny present within the sector when pursuing this mega deal.

HubSpot’s New Pricing Strategy

HubSpot has delivered substantial value to its customers, and it’s reflected in its revenue growth. In the last five years, HubSpot has grown its revenue by 221.56% and 25.37% in the last year. This revenue growth can be sustained further by HubSpot’s new pricing model strategy implemented on March 5th, 2024. The new pricing model strategy, fine-tuned and tested through customers and sales data, increases the costs for customers by 5%. I view this to be a strong catalyst because HubSpot is in a competitive position to continue market penetration and retain customers after the implementation of its new pricing model.

I believe HubSpot can continue to retain its customers and penetrate the market after analyzing its key financial metrics and comparable companies. Firstly, their financial metrics regarding customers have shown strong growth YoY, which establishes HubSpot’s ability to offer a competitive product and penetrate the market while hinting toward the longevity of its platform. Secondly, their average subscription revenue per customer has steadily increased YoY, which indicates HubSpot’s ability to expand and grow its long-term value for its existing and new customer base. Thirdly, HubSpot’s net revenue retention has been above 100%, which is calculated by the annualized recurring revenue received from customers and further signifies the stable, robust, and recurring nature of HubSpot’s revenue.

I went on to research their competitors to observe HubSpot’s ability to penetrate the market and retain customers. What I found was a comparable companies list comprised of Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and SAP SE (SAP) with HubSpot and Salesforce leading the customer relationship management industry. While HubSpot had significant revenue growth via increased customers, subscription revenues per customer, and net revenue retention, SAP CRM, Oracle CRM, and Microsoft CRM have been experiencing slower growth. Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, ensured to mention the weakness in their CRM product, which impacted their bookings growth during their most recent earnings call. In my view, the slower growth within competitors could signify HubSpot’s competitive positioning. It can be for numerous reasons, but it is factual that HubSpot’s revenue has been growing at rates above 24%, for the last five years, and their ability to penetrate the market and retain customers is substantial.

Therefore, as HubSpot is situated as a market leader within the CRM space, I believe their new pricing model will increase revenue because HubSpot’s revenue is mainly made up of subscription revenues. In the fiscal year-end of 2023, $2,123,479,000 worth of subscriptions made up HubSpot’s $2,170,230,000 worth of total revenues.

Marketing Tech Spending Growth Rates

HubSpot’s product offering manages medium and small-sized enterprise’s marketing through automation and enhanced insights. Therefore, their revenues are directly linked to these enterprise’s demand for marketing and marketing technology. So, the global market for this product offering will serve as a catalyst for HubSpot.

I found data that will help prove HubSpot’s sustained future revenue growth rates. HubSpot's sustained According to Forrester research, global marketers spent $131 billion on marketing technologies in 2023. Forrester projects these marketing spends will reach $148 billion in 2024 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.3% to surpass $215 billion by 2027.

A key driver for this projection relies on the demand for data to influence brand strategy, brand experience, and customer understanding. For this reason, I believe HubSpot’s product offering, paired with its new acquisition, will be able to take advantage of this growth trend.

Valuation

My Financial Projections

Revenue Growth Rate Projections

In my DCF model, I estimated a revenue growth rate of 25%, 30%, 40%, 40%, and 40% in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 respectively. There are several reasons for this:

Firstly, HubSpot had a 5-year average YoY revenue growth rate of 34%. Their revenues grew 30.84%, 47.30%, 33.08%, and 25.38% YoY from 2019 to 2023. 2023 had the lowest growth rate, at 25.38%, which is skewing the average down. I believe 2023’s revenue is due to the current macroeconomic conditions that are encouraging lower business spending and restricting economic activity. In my view, HubSpot’s consumers had to cut back on spending and spend less on HubSpot’s products.

Therefore, my projections start with a conservative 25% revenue growth as recent indications show there will be no rate cuts in June 2024 and the economy will remain in a higher for longer interest rate environment. However, as the macroeconomy begins to recover in the later parts of 2024 and onwards, I believe HubSpot will be in a strong position to return to former revenue growth rates.

I further believe in these projections because of their recent business activities that I mentioned as Catalysts. Their acquisition of Clearbit will be a catalyst for HubSpot’s product offering, LLM, and GenAI capabilities. This will further increase HubSpot’s pricing power, which has already proven to be strong through its new pricing model, and further increase its revenues YoY.

Terminal Value Projections

I then assumed an EBITDA multiple of 55x, which is on par with the comparable analysis I ran. My comp set included Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), ANSYS, Inc.(ANSS), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), AppLovin Corporation (APP), PTC (PTC), and RingCentral, Inc. (RNG). Below, there is a graph that presents the comp set’s EV/EBITDA multiples.

I believe HubSpot deserves a higher valuation than the median and mean of this comp set because of the table below. The table below compares the industry’s last 5-year YoY average revenue growth and their last 5-year average gross profit margins. HubSpot has the highest average revenue growth rate in this period while having the third-best average gross profit margins. Therefore, I assumed the 55x EBITDA multiple.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

I calculated WACC by using the standard equation (cost of debt * % of debt * tax shield + cost of equity * % of equity). To get the cost of debt, I divided the interest expense by long-term debt plus capital leases. After the cost of debt, I determined the % of debt in the capital structure by dividing long-term debt plus capital leases by HubSpot’s long-term debt, plus capital leases, and plus its equity. Then I determined the tax shield to be (1-12%). After multiplying these out, I calculated the cost of equity and the % of equity. I used the CAPM formula, to determine the cost of equity, and found the risk-free rate of 4.76%, levered beta of 1.58, and equity risk premium of 5.14%. After multiplying the cost of equity by the weightage of equity, the cost of equity was 8.20%. Then, I arrived at an 8.36% WACC.

Intrinsic Value

I found the intrinsic value by running a discounted cash flow model. I got down to the free cash flows of each of the five years and then discounted them using the discount factor. Then, I summed up all the discounted future cash flows and added it to the discounted terminal value. The terminal value was found through a 55x EBITDA multiple after I ran a comparable analysis. This process got me to enterprise value and after finding enterprise value, I subtracted the net debt from it. Then, I divided that number by the total shares outstanding. This got me to a target price of $841 per share and it revealed a potential 42.56% upside.

Potential Downsides

Marketing Budgets Do Not Improve

My price target for HubSpot will be affected if the macroeconomy does not improve. Within a constrained macroeconomy with less business spending, the consumers of HubSpot’s tech will have constrained marketing budgets. This will directly affect the demand for HubSpot’s product and will decrease the perceived price target I accentuated in my valuation.

The decrease in marketing and marketing technology budgets will not only decrease the demand for HubSpot’s product but also challenge their expansion plans. These will pose headwinds to HubSpot’s growth.

HubSpot’s GenAI Capabilities Underperforming

There are two ways that I believe HubSpot’s future performance can be affected by its pursuit of GenAI capabilities. Firstly, the improvement of GenAI capabilities will require invested capital, which can impact the firm’s profitability. Therefore, if HubSpot cannot efficiently build its GenAI capabilities, it will end up spending more than expected to improve its product offering. Secondly, their GenAI may not be widely accepted as the preferred solution. These two downsides, to pursuing GenAI, can cut into HubSpot’s margins and decelerate growth.

Takeaways

I would like to conclude this report with a Buy Recommendation for HubSpot, Inc. stock, with a target price of $841 and a 42.56% upside. I believe HubSpot is a market leader, and its intrinsic value can be supported by its catalysts. The catalysts mentioned in this article, such as the Clearbit acquisition, pricing power, and marketing technology growth trends, will support HubSpot’s revenues into the future.