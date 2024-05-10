Wall Street Breakfast: We're Back!

We're back!

Momentum is back in the markets, with major indices like the Dow (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP:IND) all just 1% away from their all-time record highs. The bull run is continuing despite concerns that the Fed might hold rates higher for longer, with recent data tilting expectations toward future easing. Among those are higher-than-estimated jobless claims, rising unemployment, and slowing growth that could force the central bank's hand before it falls behind the curve.



Snapshot: It's not all bad news is good news. Results from earnings season have caused the recent rally to grow legs, while the AI frenzy continues to be featured on corporate earnings calls and in daily headlines. In fact, over 80% of S&P 500 companies have already finished reporting, with around 5% growth in Q1 earnings per share, according to FactSet. That's the largest Y/Y increase since Q2 of 2022 and would handily beat most analyst expectations.



What happened to "Sell in May"? As previously mentioned on Wall Street Breakfast, staying fully invested could "prove safer than trying to time the market in any given year." While seasonal patterns do exist and equities could face some increased risk in the summer months, they still tend to go up over the long term despite additional volatility.



SA commentary: Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller, who previously flagged the weak track record of the 'Sell in May and go away' adage, is back with a fresh outlook on the rest of the year. "The bears are looking in the rearview mirror today to predict what may happen tomorrow. I think this is a big mistake, as was selling stocks during the pause to refresh in April. This bull market should march on throughout the remainder of 2024."

Tariff time

The Biden administration is expected to announce new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other strategic sectors, including batteries and solar equipment, on Tuesday. The fresh duties are a result of the White House's multi-year review of the Trump-era Section 301 tariffs that began in 2022. It's not just EVs. Biden last month proposed raising tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25%, more than triple the current levy of 7.5%. An investigation into Chinese trade practices in shipbuilding, maritime and logistics may also lead to new tariffs. (26 comments)

AI content

Popular short-form video hosting service TikTok is starting to automatically label artificial intelligence-generated content from other platforms. "We want to make sure people have the ability to understand what is fact and what is fiction," said Adam Presser, head of operations, TikTok. Meta's (META) Facebook and Instagram, as well as Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube, already have such labels in place. OpenAI is also working on a tool to let content creators manage how their content is used to train artificial intelligence. (1 comment)

Search competitor

Speaking of OpenAI, the company is likely to unveil its AI-powered search product as soon as Monday, as it attempts to break into a space dominated by Google (GOOGL). The product, which will be added to ChatGPT, will be able to search the web for information and cite sources in its results. Search is a major area of focus for the AI industry, as companies crowd the market with their own chatbots, prompting competition over features. ChatGPT has also been integrated with Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, while generative AI features have been added to Google. (16 comments)